ECB minutes reveal similar concerns as the Fed, further steps in September – MUFG

The minutes from the ECB meeting on 15-16 July were released on Thursday and just like the Fed the previous day, there was a clear sense of concern over the near-term outlook for the economy, economists at MUFG Bank brief. EUR/USD trades around 1.1840, having defended 1.18 on Thursday.
Key quotes
“The ECB agreed there was ‘no room for complacency’ and there was also an important reference to the ECB’s scope to do more going forward. But really with this meeting coming ahead of the meeting when we will get an update to the staff’s projections, the message was clear – we can wait until the September meeting before being in a position to offer any stronger guidance on the monetary policy outlook. But certainly, if that meeting had taken place today we would imagine there would have been a stronger sense of concern expressed.”
“The forecasts now being compiled by the ECB will undoubtedly reflect the reality that wasn’t as clear in mid-July, COVID cases are picking up again and that is translating into high-frequency data that indicates the recovery is flat-lining.
“So while the ECB minutes revealed a sense of concern like with the Fed, the concerns will be even more elevated now. We won’t, of course, get any monetary easing in September but if the COVID situation continues to worsen in Europe and the high-frequency data worsens further, the market will certainly be expecting an ECB message in September of the ECB seriously looking at additional steps to shore up a unexpected economic deterioration again. This doesn’t appear to us to be macro backdrop for EUR/USD to advance and as we have been stating recently, the risks are skewed to the downside for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.