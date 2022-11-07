“Japan’s campaign to slow the USD/JPY advance should not prevent further forays over 150. And GBP/USD can easily trade at sub 1.10 levels as the tight fiscal and less hawkish monetary policy wins through in a still difficult external environment.”

“The turn in global bond markets should provide the first real opportunity for money to be put back to work in asset markets – potentially at the expense of the Dollar. Our base case, however, is that this is not a story until early 2023. Before then, we see EUR/USD staying under pressure this winter. Sub-0.95 levels are possible.”

“Over the next couple of months, the direction of travel for US real yields is higher still. A 2.00% level on the US 10-year real yield is entirely possible as the Fed takes the policy rate towards 5.00%, dragging long-end yields with it. That should keep the Dollar bid across the board.”

FX markets have entered a consolidative phase. That has allowed the Dollar to correct 3-4% lower. Yet, economists at ING still feel it is too soon to call a major turn in the Dollar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.