Since the crash of March 2020, all stocks have tried to recover what they lost, and Disney was no exception. Disney did not only recover the lost, but It also reached historic highs. Now, we are going to try to build an impulse from the March 2020 lows with a target around $230. Target measured from 0 to 2019’s high projected from March’s low, equal legs. Since we begin with this analysis on February 13th, we bought the share in 160.97 then the market broke to a new historical high and reached the first target at 190.88 after hours. The target gave us a return of +18.58% in 12 days. (If you want to learn more about Elliott Wave Theory, please follow these links: Elliott Wave Education and Elliott Wave Theory).
Disney daily chart
We relabelled Disney impulse building a leading diagonal from March 2020 low ending at 137.34 as wave ((1)). Then a zig zag correction as wave ((2)) finishing at 117.19. Wave ((3)) is a clearly impulse ended at 183.54 and wave 4 pullback ended at 160.57. The last push to the upside to complete wave ((5)) and Wave I topped at 203.01. From there, the stock did a 3 swings down gave us the idea that we need one rally to complete the impulse, but the lagging in time from may un today is too long to think that and it is better to think that we are already in wave II correction.
We could see now we need to break the low of wave (W) in blue to confirm the progress of wave (Y). Then we should continue lower to 165.79 – 152.18 area to complete wave ((W)) as (W), (X), and (Y) double correction structure. That is the first part of the correction. Then we should see a bounce in 3 swings that should fail to complete the connector ((X)) and further downside should take place. This last face should have the same structure of the first one, that is a double correction (W), (X), (Y) to complete wave ((Y)) and also wave II.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.16 on damp market mood
EUR/USD is battling 1.16, down as worries about higher energy costs, the US debt ceiling and China's indebted property developers weigh on sentiment and boost the safe-haven dollar. Services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 as dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, moving higher again. Sterling is weathering the EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages. Demand for the safe-haven dollar is diminishing as markets move up.
XAU/USD looks to test strong support at $1749
Gold price is consolidating the retreat from weekly highs of $1771, as the market mood improves and caps the rebound in the US dollar across its main peers.
Three reasons why Ethereum price is going to $5,000
Ethereum price has breached a bull flag pattern, forecasting a $4,816 target. Transactional data shows entry into the price discovery phase is closer than anticipated.
US ISM Services PMI Preview: Eyes on inflation, employment details
The Institue for Supply Management is expected to report an expansion in the US service sector's economic activity for the 16th month in a row in September with the Services PMI posting 60, following August's print of 61.7.