-
Dax 40 September futures frustratingly beat my resistance at 12950/13050 hitting 13155 before reversing.
-
FTSE 100 September futures made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 7480/7500. Shorts worked perfectly on the collapse to strong support at 7330/20, with a low for the day exactly here.
Daily analysis
Dax meets resistance at 13000/13100 today. Shorts need stops above 13200!! A break higher targets 13320/340 then strong resistance at 13450/500. Shorts need stops above 13600.
Shorts at resistance at 13000/13100 target 12800/750. Below 12700 look for 12630/600 before a retest of the 2022 low at 12400/367. A break below here (is likely eventually although I do not know if we will bounce from here on the next test) is a huge sell signal for the autumn. A 600 tick drop could be seen quite quickly.
FTSE holding first resistance at 7410/30 can target strong support at 7330/20. Longs need stops below 7400. A break lower tests the 100 & 200 day moving averages at 7370/50. A break below here is an important sell signal.
First resistance at 7410/30. Strong resistance again at 7480/7500. Shorts need stops above 7530.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below parity despite hot EU inflation data Premium
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below parity. Eurostat announced on Wednesday that the annual HICP climbed to 9.1% in August from 8.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 9%, but the shared currency failed to benefit from the hot inflation report.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1600 ahead of US ADP Premium
GBP/USD is extending the renewed downside towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebound gathers strength amid broad risk-aversion. The deepening UK energy crisis and hawkish Fed rate hike bets weigh on the pair. US ADP awaited.
Gold falls to fresh monthly low below $1,720
After having spent the Asian session fluctuating in a relatively tight channel above $1,720, gold turned south during the European trading hours and fell to its lowest level in a month below $1,715.
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons to expect the data to drive the dollar higher Premium
"Some pain" is what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised the American people, a price needed to pay for bringing down inflation – a high bar to stop raising rates and supporting the dollar.