Dax 40 September futures frustratingly beat my resistance at 12950/13050 hitting 13155 before reversing.

FTSE 100 September futures made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 7480/7500. Shorts worked perfectly on the collapse to strong support at 7330/20, with a low for the day exactly here.

Daily analysis

Dax meets resistance at 13000/13100 today. Shorts need stops above 13200!! A break higher targets 13320/340 then strong resistance at 13450/500. Shorts need stops above 13600.

Shorts at resistance at 13000/13100 target 12800/750. Below 12700 look for 12630/600 before a retest of the 2022 low at 12400/367. A break below here (is likely eventually although I do not know if we will bounce from here on the next test) is a huge sell signal for the autumn. A 600 tick drop could be seen quite quickly.

FTSE holding first resistance at 7410/30 can target strong support at 7330/20. Longs need stops below 7400. A break lower tests the 100 & 200 day moving averages at 7370/50. A break below here is an important sell signal.

First resistance at 7410/30. Strong resistance again at 7480/7500. Shorts need stops above 7530.