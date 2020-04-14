Coronavirus update UK: Death toll rises by 778 to 12,107, 93,873 confirmed cases

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals across the UK increased by 778 to 12,107 as 1600 GMT on April 13, the British health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Out of 302,599 people who have been tested for COVID-19, 93,783 tested positive, the daily update further revealed.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index recovered a portion of its early losses and was last seen down 0.23% on the day at 5,829 points. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.7% on the day at 1.2595.