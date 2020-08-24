Coronavirus update UK: 853 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 fatalities

There were 853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom on Monday, compared to 1,041 cases on Sunday, the latest government figures showed.

There were only 4 fatalities on Monday, the report further revealed, down from six a day earlier.

Market reaction

These figures were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 1.75% on the day at 6,107.15. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 1.3067.