Coronavirus update UK: 1,033 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths

There were 1,033 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom on Friday, compared to 1,182 cases on Thursday, government figures showed.

There were only 2 fatalities on Friday, the report further revealed, down from six a day earlier.

Earlier in the day, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that around 1 in 2,200 individuals tested positive for coronavirus in England in the week of 7 to 13 August.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed little to no reaction to these figures and was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day at 1.3080.