A sharp contraction in Chinese services activity for March offered a glimpse of how the latest coronavirus outbreaks-driven lockdowns across the nation are impacting the economic performance.
Read: China's Caixin Services PMI unexpectedly slumps to 42.0 in March
But there seems to be little relief, as the daily count of new covid infections continues to hit records. China reported the biggest one-day increase on record at 20,472 new infections while the city of Shanghai recorded over 17,000 new covid cases.
Against this backdrop, the authorities in Shanghai city came out with fresh guidelines, citing that they will start another city-wide round of mass covid testing from April 6.
Lockdown curbs on the city will remain until the testing is complete, they added.
Additional takeaways
Tests will be a mix of antigen and PCR tests for covid.
Will evaluate if lockdown needs to continue following the results of the latest test.
Treatment of minors during covid will still need to adhere to rules and regulations, but authorities are also considering their needs.
Has strengthened quality of care and set up specialized quarantine areas for minors.
Some parents, should they fulfil certain conditions, will be allowed to accompany their children.
Parents allowed to accompany their children will be asked to comply with protective measures.
On Tuesday, Chinese authorities extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people, despite growing anger over quarantine rules in the city, per Reuters.
