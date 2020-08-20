Canada: ADP Employment Change arrives at +1.15 million in July

ADP Employment Change in Canada was above +1 million in July.

USD/CAD stays directionless above 1.3200 after the data.

Employment in Canada increased by 1,149,800 from June to July, the monthly data published by the ADP Research Institue revealed on Thursday. Meanwhile, June's reading of +1,042,900 got revised down to -1,764,600.

Commenting on the data, “the job market posted employment growth in July as businesses started to reopen,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “We are seeing job gains across all industries.”

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair largely ignored this data and continues to move sideways a little above 1.3200.