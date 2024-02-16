BoJ’s Ueda: Watching the outcome of spring wage talks and various other factors

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that he is “watching the outcome of spring wage talks and various other factors.”
He added that he “wants to confirm whether the virtuous cycle of wages and prices strengthening or not.”
Related reads
- Japanese Yen struggles near daily low against USD, intervention fears help limit losses
- BoJ Ueda: Will consider policy move when inflation target conditions met
Japanese Yen price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.34%
|0.42%
|0.18%
|0.04%
|0.71%
|0.80%
|0.77%
|EUR
|-0.34%
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.29%
|0.37%
|0.47%
|0.44%
|GBP
|-0.42%
|-0.08%
|-0.25%
|-0.37%
|0.29%
|0.39%
|0.35%
|CAD
|-0.18%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|-0.13%
|0.54%
|0.63%
|0.59%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|0.29%
|0.38%
|0.13%
|0.66%
|0.77%
|0.72%
|JPY
|-0.72%
|-0.38%
|-0.23%
|-0.53%
|-0.66%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|NZD
|-0.81%
|-0.47%
|-0.39%
|-0.63%
|-0.77%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|-0.78%
|-0.44%
|-0.36%
|-0.61%
|-0.74%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles to find acceptance above 1.2600, trades in the red ahead of UK Retail Sales
The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 1.2600 mark and meets with some supply during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2585 region, down less than 0.10% for the day.
EUR/USD keeps the bearish vibe unchanged below 1.0770
The EUR/USD pair trades on a softer note during the early European trading hours on Friday. The renewed US Dollar demand and dovish comments from the ECB policymakers weigh on the major pair. EUR/USD trades around 1.0760, down 0.11% on the day.
Gold buyers await validation and US inflation data
Gold treads water just above $2,000, consolidating its rebound from two-month lows of $1,984 set on Wednesday. The further upside in XAU/USD price appears elusive, as the US Dollar has regained lost footing amid a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and a cautiously optimistic market environment.
XRP price rallies towards $0.60 target, rally to $1 likely on these three conditions
XRPLedger’s native token XRP price climbed to $0.5791 on Friday, inching closer to the $0.60 target. XRP price could eye a return to the $1 level with bullish on-chain metrics and likely positive developments in the SEC lawsuit.
All eyes on PPI
Market attention is now focused on the upcoming release of the Producer Price Index in the US on Friday, which could very well play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The PPI's implications for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge make it a closely watched indicator.