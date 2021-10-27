BoJ Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, holding fire, slashing price outlook

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its policy decision on Thursday, October 28 at 03:00 GMT, and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks. The central bank is unlikely to alter its monetary policy but it is seen cutting growth and price outlook.
See BoJ’s Preview by FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta to discover how this event can affect the USD/JPY pair.
ING
“The BoJ is likely to retain its accommodative stance, so we don’t expect any surprises here.”
MUFG
“We expect the BoJ to keep monetary policy unchanged, with the policy rate at -0.1% and the target level for the 10Yr JGB yield at around zero percent, with a range of 25bps.” We expect the Monetary Policy Board to split its time addressing: 1) the Outlook Report: corporate and household sector conditions amidst rising prices resulting from a weakening JPY and resource prices climb; and 2) a checkup of the financial system, especially restructuring of the regional banking sector.”
Standard Chartered
“We expect the BoJ to maintain the policy balance rate at -0.1% and the 10Y yield target at c.0%. We think the BoJ has less headroom to normalise liquidity given the slow economic recovery and low inflation. Moreover, we think it is hard to ease policy given global inflationary pressure.”
Danske Bank
“While the pandemic programme has increased loans, they have been unwinding government bonds for about a year now. The October reopening of the economy is convenient at a stage where exports are declining sharply amid lack of supplies. It will be interesting how the BoJ assesses the recent significant JPY weakening after the cabinet has been out warning for the need for a stable currency this week. We expect no changes to the bank’s QQE with yield curve control.”
BBH
“Updated macro forecasts will be released. Reports have emerged that the BoJ will lower its inflation forecast for FY21 to around 0% from 0.6% due to re-basing of the CPI. FY21 growth forecast will reportedly be cut too, but FY22 would be raised. Overall, we expect the updated forecasts to signal a dovish hold that suggests no liftoff before FY24 at the earliest. FY24 will be added with the April 2022 Outlook Report and is likely to show inflation remaining well below the 2% target, which would mean no liftoff until FY25 at the earliest.”
SocGen
“We expect that the BoJ will maintain its current main monetary policy (YCC and ETF purchases). The BoJ will judge that the delay in the economic recovery and the reduction of the price outlook will not be enough to take additional easing into consideration. Although the outlook remains uncertain, it will nevertheless maintain its forecast that the economy will improve as COVID-19 infections subside. In addition, according to the September Tankan survey, the financial positions of both large and small enterprises improved. Therefore, measures to support financing will also be maintained.”
Citibank
“We do not expect any surprises from the BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting, with the bank sticking to its current monetary policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.