The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, December 20 at 03:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of eight major banks.
The central bank is expected to maintain its benchmark rate at -0.1%, while policymakers will probably leave unchanged the yield-curve control (YCC) that aims to keep the yield of the 10-year government bond at around 0%.
Standard Chartered
“We expect the BoJ to keep policy settings unchanged, despite rising concerns over CPI inflation. The central bank is likely to pay more attention to weak Q3 growth and improving financial market conditions. The BoJ has been concerned about a weakening JPY, given the impact on the CPI and capital outflows. However, the JPY has appreciated c.7.2% since the last BoJ meeting, easing the central bank’s concerns. We think the BoJ will maintain its dovish stance to support the government’s growth initiatives.”
BofA
“While we expect the BoJ to stay on hold without a major shift in its policy stance, we do not believe the Yen will weaken substantially. While our base case remains the BoJ will not pivot in 2023 under the new governor, we think the market would continue to speculate until after the first MPM under the new governor in April. We eventually think the Yen's fundamental weakness will manifest itself in 2023 from a perspective of carry trade, it would likely take some time.”
Danske Bank
“We expect the BoJ to stick to its outlier position as a central bank not tightening monetary policy, as inflation in Japan largely remains an imported phenomenon.”
ING
“Despite the recent accelerating inflation, the Bank of Japan is unlikely to change its easing stance and will not give any hint of any policy tweaks in the near future. As a result, another uneventful BoJ meeting is expected.”
SocGen
“We expect the BoJ to maintain its main monetary policy, i.e. YCC and ETF purchases. In addition, it should continue to conduct daily fixed-rate 10y JGB purchases at 0.25%. Looking further ahead, we expect Governor Kuroda to make no change to the current monetary policy. We also think his successor, to be appointed in the spring, will continue with YCC although tweak the policy slightly.”
MUFG
“We expect the BoJ to once again push back on speculation of a change in policy. We argue that conditions in Japan are falling into place for a possible change in stance next year but Governor Kuroda will conclude that it is premature for any change.”
BBH
“The two-day BoJ meeting should end with another dovish hold. Despite the recent chatter about a potential policy review next year, we believe it is way too early for the BoJ to commit to one now. Indeed, we believe such an announcement is unlikely during the remainder of Governor Kuroda’s term, which ends in April. Instead, we think it will be up to his successor to initiate a review that sets up a potential BoJ pivot, most likely in H2 of next year at the earliest.”
Wells Fargo
“We expect the BoJ to keep monetary policy unchanged, as growth trends remain rather subdued and the central bank remains unconvinced the recent jump in inflation will be sustained. Although inflation is elevated relative to recent historical standards, the BoJ seems to remain comfortable with its easy monetary policy, which includes keeping its policy balance rate at -0.10% and its target for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield at 0.00%. In stark contrast to economies around the world which have seen monetary conditions tighten drastically, we think the BoJ's accommodative monetary policy should prevent a recession.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns negative below 1.0600
EUR/USD broke below 1.0600, further easing from an intraday high of 1.0657 posted following an upbeat German IFO survey on Business Climate. Resurgent US government bond yields underpin the US Dollar.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2100 on USD strength
GBP/USD edged sharply lower and trades around 1.2130 during US trading as the greenback gathers additional momentum with falling equities. A dovish Bank of England last week keeps the British Pound pressured ahead of UK GDP figures.
Gold holding below $1,800 with limited downward scope
XAU/USD eased after nearing $1,800, although losses are limited amid broad USD weakness. Market players started the week with optimism following encouraging Chinese news. Wall Street's soft opening and strengthening yields backed the USD in the near term.
Shiba Inu team begins special countdown, is Shibarium ready for launch?
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has teased followers with a mystery countdown on its Twitter handle. The team posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer against a Shiba Inu-themed backdrop.
Week Ahead: Bank of Japan highlights a data-heavy week
The central bank torch will pass to the Bank of Japan next week. Even though the consensus is for no policy changes, the prospects for the yen have started to improve heading into a potentially stormy year.