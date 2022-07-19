- AUDUSD bulls run into the 21 DMA hurdle on Tuesday yet again.
- Hawkish RBA minutes and Bullock’s commentary power the aussie.
- Daily close above 21 DMA needed to confirm a near-term bottom.
AUDUSD is consolidating the renewed upside above 0.6800, having met fresh offers just shy of the 0.6850 mark in the last hour.
AUD bulls could be biding time for the next push higher, as markets are now wagering odds of a 75 bps RBA rate hike in August after last week’s solid Australian employment report.
Additionally, hawkish July meeting minutes published by the RBA earlier on, suggested that the bank remains on track for further rate increases, as inflation control remains its priority. The aussie caught a fresh bid on the minutes release, bouncing from near 0.6800 to the 0.6830 region.
The further upside was fuelled by the hawkish comments from RBA Deputy Governor Michelle Bullock, as she affirmed that further rate increases will be needed in the months ahead.
However, it remains to be seen if the spot manages to find acceptance above the critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.6847. Daily closing above the latter will put a near-term bottom in place for the aussie.
The next upside target is seen at 0.6900 the figure, which is also the July 11 high.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is marching higher to test the midline, justifying the recovery momentum.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, a rejection at the 21 DMA will recall sellers, opening up the downside once again towards the 0.6800 demand area.
The previous day’s low of 0.6787 will be back on their radars, with the last line of defense seen at 0.6750 – the psychological level.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6840
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6848
|Daily SMA50
|0.6975
|Daily SMA100
|0.7156
|Daily SMA200
|0.7197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6855
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6788
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6829
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6916
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
