- AUD/USD opens at 0.6679 and hits an intraday low of 0.6601 before settling at 0.6606.
- Critical concerns due to the Credit Suisse woes increase investor risk aversion.
- Traders await Australia’s Employment Change and Employment Rate data.
AUD/USD faces selling pressure on Wednesday as investors turned risk-averse amid growing concerns about recent catastrophic developments relating to Credit Suisse just after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Aussie prints an intraday low of 0.6601 before settling at 0.6606, down 1.09% on Wednesday at the press time.
The Credit Suisse predicament and expectations of a 25-basis-point (bps) hike – albeit lower than previously forecast – by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March are still driving up the US Dollar's value.
The recent unsatisfactory macroeconomic reports from the US, which include a 0.1% decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for February and a lower-than-expected core PPI rate, have not negatively impacted the US Dollar.
The US Retail Sales also falls by 0.4% in February, lower than the previous month's 3.2% increase and the anticipated 0.3% drop. In addition, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index falls sharply to -24.6, below the predicted decrease to -8 from the previous -5.8.
However, concerns regarding a broader financial crisis continue to boost the US Dollar with safe-haven demand. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish shift, indicating that it might be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, indicates that the AUD/USD pair is likely to trend downwards.
Key economic events:
Australia’s Employment Change s.a. (Feb) and Unemployment Rate s.a. (Feb), to be released at 00:30 GMT, is Thursday’s most critical vital data.
Additionally, traders will closely monitor the US Initial Job Claims data on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
Technical View:
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair remains in a downtrend, with the daily 20-SMA at 0.6747 acting as a significant resistance level.
Today’s high coincided with a major trendline joining the tops of the descending price trend since the start of February. The intraday decline that followed the retest of the trendline suggests the next move down in the bear trend may be unfolding. The March 10 lows are an obvious next target to the downside at 0.6565. A key support level also sits at 0.6580.
The daily 50-SMA at 0.6881 also adds to the downside pressure, indicating a bearish bias. The daily RSI(14) is currently at 36.970, suggesting that the pair is close to entering oversold territory, and there is an increased risk AUD/USD price may consolidate prior to further losses.
The pair's intraday high of 0.6712 forms the immediate resistance, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 0.6671, the daily pivot point at 0.6670, and the resistance levels at 0.6709, 0.6735, and 0.6773.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.21
|Today daily open
|0.6683
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6747
|Daily SMA50
|0.6881
|Daily SMA100
|0.6771
|Daily SMA200
|0.6772
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6696
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6632
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6735
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6773
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil
News of Credit Suisse's largest investors' inability to provide financial assistance revived fears over a banking crisis, this time in Europe. Major global equity indexes came back under immense pressure following Tuesday's relief rally and global bond yields fell sharply amid flight to safety.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0550 as USD rally picks up steam
The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide in the second half of the day, falling below 1.0550, as risk-off took over financial markets and provided a boost to the USD. The catalyst was an echo of the American banking crisis reaching the Old Continent, with a focus on Credit Suisse.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,920 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse turmoil seems to have revived fears over a financial crisis in Europe, forcing investors to seek refuge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders
Former President of FTX.US, one of the cryptocurrency exchanges of the FTX ecosystem sees opportunity in the bank meltdown of the past ten days. The banking crisis has raised questions about the availability and relevance of crypto-friendly banks.