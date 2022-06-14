- The AUD/USD fell 0.54% on Tuesday, ahead of the US Fed meeting.
- Sentiment and US Federal Reserve expectations of a bigger than foreseen rate hike weighed on the AUD/USD.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Might re-test 0.6900 before challenging the YTD low at 0.6828.
The Australian dollar plunges to fresh four-week lows after news that the Federal Reserve would hike 75 bps in the June meeting, the largest since 1994, as US inflation hit 8.6%, showing signs of not abating in the near term. After reaching a daily high near 0.6970, the Aussie dollar collapsed and trades at 0.6894 at the time of writing.
AUD/USD falls on US Federal Reserve 75 bps hike expectations and negative sentiment
The AUD/USD fell on the back of a WSJ news piece that said that “a string of troubling inflation reports in recent days is likely to lead Federal Reserve officials to consider surprising markets with a larger-than-expected 0.75-percentage-point interest rate.” The sentiment was already sour on Monday and carried on to Tuesday’s session, weighing on the AUD/USD, which has plummeted close to 3% in the first two days of the week.
Also, US data released on Tuesday saw the May prices paid by producers in the US rose by 0.8% MoM, aligned with expectations. On an annual basis, the figure downtick to 10.8%, from 10.9% estimations. The AUD/USD approached the 0.6900 figure on the PPI news but dipped towards 0.6880s before extending its losses to a new daily low at 0.6876.
Of late, the US IBD/TIPP Economism optimism for June dropped to 38.1 from 41.2 in May. Raghavan Mayur, president of TechnoMetrica, who directed the poll, wrote, “The June numbers are quite bleak. Most Americans (53%) feel we are now in a recession, and two-thirds (67%) feel the economy is not improving.”
Mayur added that “A full 90% are worried about inflation. Pain is particularly acute at the pump. Gasoline prices have taken over as the top economic issue for 59% of respondents, up from 47% last month. With more Americans cutting back on spending and the Personal Financial Outlook component hitting a record low, people are scared about what the coming months will hold.”
During the Asian session, the Australian NAB’s May business survey showed that business confidence and conditions fell, though they remained elevated compared to the trend. The report showed that total and retail prices continued in solid form, suggesting that upward pressure would keep mounting.
The Australian economic calendar will feature at around 12:30 GMT the Westpac Consumer Confidence for June. On the US front, May’s Retail Sales, alongside Imports and Exports Prices, would shed some light on the US economic outlook. Later at around 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve will reveal its monetary policy decision.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is downward biased, reinforced by the break below the June 2 low at 0.7140, extending the pair losses towards the 0.7030s area. Nevertheless, on Monday, the major collapsed in tandem with most G8 currencies vs. the greenback on Federal Reserve news.
Therefore, the AUD/USD might re-test the 0.6900 before resuming the uptrend. Then the AUD/USD first support would be the May 16 low at 0.6872. A breach of the latter would expose the May 13 daily low at 0.6853, followed by the YTD low at 0.6828.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6894
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|0.6923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7119
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7226
|Daily SMA200
|0.725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7056
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7161
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides below 1.2000 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and touched its lowest level since March 2020 below 1.2000 in the American session. Brexit jitters and the risk-averse market mood continue to weigh on the pair on Tuesday as the FOMC policy meeting gets underway.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0400 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.0400 in the American session, erasing the majority of daily recovery gains on the way. With Wall Street's main indexes slipping into negative territory, the dollar is regathering its strength and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats below $1,820 as US yields rebound
Gold has lost its traction and declined below $1,820 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turned positive on the day near 3.4% in the American session, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
This is how low Bitcoin price can go
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a tight spot, and subject to some ferocious moves in markets where every asset class has seen outflows of money.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!