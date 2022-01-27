AUD/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, focus on daily close

- AUD/USD rebounds from monthly lows but downside risks persist.
- The US dollar hovers near one-month top, risk sentiment recovers slightly.
- The aussie eyes daily closing below 0.7088 to extend the downtrend.
AUD/USD has staged a quick rebound from monthly lows of 0.7062 but remains below the 0.7100 barrier.
The US dollar holds onto the post-Fed gains, despite a minor recovery in the risk sentiment, reflective of a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. The futures tied to the S&P 500 index reverse most losses to now trade flat at 4,350.
There is no encouraging news for the risk rebound, although it could mean that investors are adjusting positions ahead of the US Q4 advance GDP release and tech earnings reports.
Technically, AUD/USD is at a make-or-break point, as of writing, trading around the critical daily horizontal support line, aligned at 0.7088.
Bears need a daily closing below the latter to confirm a downside break and fuel a fresh downswing towards the 0.7050 psychological level.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
The next stop for aussie sellers is seen at the December 7 lows of 0.7038, below which the 0.7000 round number comes into play.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks south below the midline, justifying the bearish outlook.
Alternatively, any recovery will need validation at 0.7100, above which a rally towards the bearish 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7177 cannot be ruled out.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7085
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.7112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7205
|Daily SMA50
|0.7182
|Daily SMA100
|0.727
|Daily SMA200
|0.7403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7182
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7094
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
