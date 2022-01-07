AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further decline below 0.7100 remains on the cards, NFP awaited

- AUD/USD attracted fresh sellers on Friday and dropped to over a two-week low.
- The overnight decisive break below an ascending trend-line favours bearish traders.
- Bears now await the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive and languished near the lowest level since December 22, around mid-0.7100s heading into the North American session.
The pair did attempt a minor recovery during the early part of the trading on Friday, though struggled to capitalize on the move despite modest US dollar weakness. This comes on the back of the recent repeated failures near the 100-DMA and the overnight decisive break below a one-month-old ascending trend-line, which favours bearish traders.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have again started drifting into bearish territory. Investors, however, seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, preferring rather to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data – popularly known as the NFP report.
Nevertheless, the technical set-up support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move towards testing the 0.7100 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a further downfall and drag the AUD/USD pair back towards challenging 2021 low,s around the key 0.7000 psychological mark touched early December.
On the flip side, attempted recovery moves might now confront resistance and meet with a fresh supply near the daily swing high, around the 0.7175-80 region. This, in turn, should cap the upside near the ascending trend-line support breakpoint, currently around the 0.7200 mark. This should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the AUD/USD pair back towards the 0.7255-60 region, or the 100-day SMA barrier. A subsequent move up will negate the negative bias and pave the way for a move towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.7340-45 region en-route the 0.7375-80 zone and the 0.7400 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7195
|Daily SMA50
|0.7234
|Daily SMA100
|0.7287
|Daily SMA200
|0.7437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7144
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7175
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
