- AUD/USD reversed an intraday dip to the 0.6800 mark amid a modest intraday USD pullback.
- The upside remains capped near a resistance marked by the top end of a descending channel.
- Investors now seem to have moved on the sidelines and await the US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.6800 mark on Friday and has now recovered its modest intraday losses. The pair was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.6830 area, as traders now await the release of the US monthly jobs data for a fresh impetus.
The US dollar surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to a fresh two-decade high amid some repositioning trade ahead of the NFP report. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined the safe-haven buck and offered support to the risk-sensitive aussie.
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has failed to capitalize on this week's rebound from a two-year low and the upside remains capped near a descending trend channel resistance. The said barrier, currently around the 0.6855-0.6860 region, should now act as a pivotal point.
This is closely followed by the 0.6900 mark, which coincides with the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, which if cleared would suggest that the AUD/USD pair has formed a bottom. This, in turn, could trigger a short-covering move and lift spot prices towards the 0.6955-0.6960 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 0.6800 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate support, below which the AUD/USD pair could slide back to the 0.6765-0.6760 area. Some follow-through selling would pave the way for a slide towards the ascending channel support, currently around the 0.6715-0.6710 area.
A convincing break through the latter, leading to a subsequent fall below the 0.6700 mark would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for additional losses. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the 0.6655-0.6650 region.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6832
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6913
|Daily SMA50
|0.7018
|Daily SMA100
|0.7186
|Daily SMA200
|0.7215
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6817
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar keeps its footing on upbeat NFP data – LIVE
The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls grew by 372,000 in June, surpassing the market expectation of 268,000, and the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6%. The US Dollar Index holds above 107.00.
EUR/USD stays near 1.0150 as investors assess US jobs report
Following a quick drop toward 1.0120, EUR/USD regathered its recovery momentum and advanced toward 1.0150. Investors assess the June jobs report from the US, which revealed a healthy growth in Nonfarm Payrolls and softer wage inflation in June.
GBP/USD struggles to extend recovery beyond 1.2000 after US NFP
GBP/USD is having a difficult time preserving its recovery momentum following the earlier decline. With the dollar preserving its strength on the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls print for June, the pair continues to trade near 1.2000.
Gold turns south after spiking above $1,750 on US data
Gold jumped above $1,750 with the initial reaction to the Nonfarm Payrolls report in the early American session but ended up reversing its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising nearly 3% on the day, XAU/USD trades in negative territory below $1,740.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!