- AUD/USD turned lower for the second successive day amid resurgent USD demand.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Sustained weakness below the 0.7400 mark is needed to confirm the negative outlook.
The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early North American session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 0.7415 region in the last hour.
The US dollar made a solid comeback on Thursday amid the post-ECB downfall in the shared currency and modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the AUD/USD pair lower for the second successive day, though the risk-on impulse could help limit losses for the perceived riskier aussie.
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from over a three-week low and the emergence of fresh selling favours bearish traders. That said, repeated failures to find acceptance below the 0.7400 round-figure mark warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.
The aforementioned handle also marks confluence support comprising the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7165-0.7662 strong rally. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to testing the 61.8% Fibo. level, around mid-0.7300s.
This is closely followed by an ascending trend-line extending from sub-0.7000 levels, or the YTD low touched in January. The said support is currently pegged around the 0.7330 region, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the YTD peak, around the 0.7660 region touched earlier this month.
Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory, the AUD/USD pair could then accelerate the downfall towards the 0.7300 mark. Some follow-through selling would make the pair vulnerable to extending the downward trajectory towards the 0.7240 region en-route the 0.7200 mark and the 0.7175-0.7170 support.
On the flip side, the daily swing high, near the 0.7465-0.7470 region, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level should act as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the 0.7500 mark. Sustained strength beyond would suggest that the corrective pullback has run its course and shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7422
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.7448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7479
|Daily SMA50
|0.7323
|Daily SMA100
|0.7244
|Daily SMA200
|0.7297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7475
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7392
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7662
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7426
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7424
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7443
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7402
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7485
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls below $1,970 amid rising US yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and fell sharply toward $1,960. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 3% on the day amid the ECB's dovish tone, causing the yellow metal to push lower.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.