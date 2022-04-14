  • AUD/USD turned lower for the second successive day amid resurgent USD demand.
  • The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
  • Sustained weakness below the 0.7400 mark is needed to confirm the negative outlook.

The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early North American session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 0.7415 region in the last hour.

The US dollar made a solid comeback on Thursday amid the post-ECB downfall in the shared currency and modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the AUD/USD pair lower for the second successive day, though the risk-on impulse could help limit losses for the perceived riskier aussie.

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from over a three-week low and the emergence of fresh selling favours bearish traders. That said, repeated failures to find acceptance below the 0.7400 round-figure mark warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.

The aforementioned handle also marks confluence support comprising the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7165-0.7662 strong rally. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to testing the 61.8% Fibo. level, around mid-0.7300s.

This is closely followed by an ascending trend-line extending from sub-0.7000 levels, or the YTD low touched in January. The said support is currently pegged around the 0.7330 region, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the YTD peak, around the 0.7660 region touched earlier this month.

Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory, the AUD/USD pair could then accelerate the downfall towards the 0.7300 mark. Some follow-through selling would make the pair vulnerable to extending the downward trajectory towards the 0.7240 region en-route the 0.7200 mark and the 0.7175-0.7170 support.

On the flip side, the daily swing high, near the 0.7465-0.7470 region, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level should act as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the 0.7500 mark. Sustained strength beyond would suggest that the corrective pullback has run its course and shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7422
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 0.7448
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7479
Daily SMA50 0.7323
Daily SMA100 0.7244
Daily SMA200 0.7297
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7475
Previous Daily Low 0.7392
Previous Weekly High 0.7662
Previous Weekly Low 0.7426
Previous Monthly High 0.7541
Previous Monthly Low 0.7165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7424
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7443
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7402
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7355
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7485
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7521
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7568

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800

EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800

EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength

GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD News

Gold falls below $1,970 amid rising US yields

Gold falls below $1,970 amid rising US yields

Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and fell sharply toward $1,960. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 3% on the day amid the ECB's dovish tone, causing the yellow metal to push lower.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned

Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned

Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price. 

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom

Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures