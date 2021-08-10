AUD/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce but technicals remain in favor of bears

- AUD/USD bounces off a dip to multi-week lows of 0.7315.
- 2021 lows remain in sight amid a descending triangle breakdown on the 4H chart.
- 0.7365 will challenge the road to recovery as RSI stays bearish.
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce from three-week lows of 0.7315, as it looks to recapture the 0.7350 psychological level.
Despite the latest leg higher, the downside appears more compelling for the aussie, considering that a descending triangle breakdown was charted on the four-hour sticks.
The currency pair closed the four-hourly candlestick below the horizontal trendline support at 0.7328, yielding a downside breakout from the triangle.
Therefore, a test of the 2021 lows of 0.7288 remains well on the cards if the 0.7300 support gives way.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges slightly lower below the central line, allowing room for more declines.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, recapturing 0.7365 is critical for staging any meaningful recovery. That point is the confluence of the bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 100-SMA.
An immediate upside barrier is then envisioned around 0.7375, where the triangle resistance coincides with the descending 50-SMA.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7336
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7381
|Daily SMA50
|0.7511
|Daily SMA100
|0.7612
|Daily SMA200
|0.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7365
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7327
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7427
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7356
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7394
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sits at four-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows above 1.1700, as the US dollar clings onto the recent upside amid mixed market mood and a retreat in the Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback. German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3850 amid renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
GBP/USD remains on the defensive near 1.3850 amid resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The dollar's price action and Brexit updates will continue to influence the pair amid a data-light calendar.
XAU/USD spots death cross on 4H chart, $1700 remains in sight
Gold stalls the rebound as the US dollar firm up on the session. Death cross on the 4H chart keeps gold exposed to downside risks. RSI has recovered from the oversold region but remains below 50.00.
Dogecoin price flashes top signal, DOGE to consolidate before resuming rally
Dogecoin price consolidates after a technical indicator flashed a local top signal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also indicates that DOGE may be slightly overbought.
Is the reflation trade coming to an end? Analyzing inter-market correlations
Prospects of a strong global economic recovery on the back of drugmakers’ success to produce effective vaccines against the coronavirus triggered the so-called “reflation trade” in late 2020. USD is likely to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals if reflation trade loses interest.