- AUD/USD faces rejection near the 100-day SMA and retreats from a multi-week high.
- The risk-off impulse weighs on the risk-sensitive Aussie amid a modest USD strength.
- The Fed’s less hawkish outlook could cap the USD and help limit losses for the major.
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to make it through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and attracts some sellers on Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak to over a three-week high touched the previous day. The pair maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just above mid-0.6700s.
The mixed Chinese Trade Balance data, showing a decline in imports by 1.4% and a slower growth of 8.5% in exports, fuel scepticism over a faster recovery in the world's second-largest economy. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, and undermines the risk-sensitive Aussie. Apart from this, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying for the second straight day exerts some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The Federal Reserve's (Fed) Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) released on Monday showed that tightening credit conditions was due to the aggressive rate hikes rather than severe banking sector stress. This, in turn, eased fears about a full-blown banking crisis in the US and led to the overnight sharp rally in the US Treasury bond yields. Furthermore, the risk-off impulse is seen as another factor benefitting the safe-haven Greenback, though the Federal Reserve's (Fed) less hawkish stance might cap gains.
In fact, the US central bank last week opened the door for an imminent pause in its year-long rate-hiking cycle and outlined a more stringent, data-driven approach to raising rates further. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank was close to hitting the terminal rate of the current tightening cycle. This, along with the fact that markets have been pricing in the possibility of potential rate cuts during the second half of this year, keeps a lid on the US bond yields and acts as a headwind for the Greenback.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, might continue to draw support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise 25-basis-points interest-rate hike last week. Adding to this, the Australian central bank indicated that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the AUD/USD pair and help limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
Market participants might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. This further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out and positioning for a meaningful corrective slide.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6688
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.6728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
