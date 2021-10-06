AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 81.00 trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA

- The Australian dollar trimmed some losses as the market sentiment improved.
- US Republican Senator Mitch McConnell offered a short-term solution to the debt-ceiling, improving the sentiment.
- From a technical perspective, the AUD/JPY is in consolidation around 81.00.
The AUD/JPY is sliding for the first day out of five days advancing, is down 0.05%, trading at 81.06 at the time of the writing.
The market sentiment is slightly upbeat, as good news about the US debt ceiling hit the wires. The US Republican Senator Mitch McConnell offered a short-term debt limit increase that would last through November. Once the news hit the wires, the major US stock indices rose to finish the day in the green, gaining between 0.30% and 0.63%. Also, risk-sensitive currencies, like the Australian and New Zealand dollar, got a boost trimming some losses as the New York session end approached.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The AUD/JPY spot price is trapped between the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMA’s), acting as support and resistance, respectively.
For AUD/JPY buyers to resume the uptrend, they will need a daily close above 81.41. in case of that outcome, the first resistance level would be the confluence of September’s three high and the 100-DMA around the 81.90 - 82.02 range. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-DMA at 82.31.
On the other hand, for AUD/JPY sellers to regain control, they need a daily close below the 50-DMA at 80.46. in case of that outcome, the first support level would be October’s first low at 79.90. A breach of that level, a move towards 77.89, is on the cards, but September’s 23 low at 78.84, would be on the way.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55, flattish, suggesting that consolidation might lie ahead.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|81.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.41
|Daily SMA50
|80.46
|Daily SMA100
|81.92
|Daily SMA200
|82.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.35
|Previous Daily Low
|80.55
|Previous Weekly High
|81.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.9
|Previous Monthly High
|82.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
