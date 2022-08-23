- AUD/JPY extended its gains to four consecutive days,
- Worldwide weaker than expected S&P Global PMIs reignited recession fears, but the AUD held to gains.
- If the AUD/JPY breaks above 95.00, it will pave the way towards the YTD high at 96.88; otherwise, a re-test of 93.00 is on the cards.
The AUD/JPY marginally advances as the Asian session begins up by 0.01%, carrying on the momentum gathered on Tuesday, when the cross-currency pair finished the session with solid gains of 0.24%. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 94.69.
On Tuesday, the AUD/JPY price action witnessed the pair opening around the 94.50 area, followed by a dip towards its daily low at 94.10. However, despite a dismal sentiment in the financial markets, courtesy of dismal S&P Global PMIs readings across the globe, the AUD/JPY rallied towards its daily high at 94.85 before retreating toward current price levels.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY advance now totals four consecutive days of gains. Worth noting that on its way north, AUD/JPY buyers reclaimed the 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs. However, they had failed to clear a three-month-old downslope trendline drawn from June highs near the 94.80-95-00 area. A breach of the latter will clear the way towards the YTD high at 96.88, but buyers will need to reclaim the 96.00 mark.
In the near term, namely the 4-hour chart, the AUD/JPY is facing solid resistance around the abovementioned trendline, putting a lid to AUD/JPY’s higher prices. Additionally, the pair is trading below an upslope trendline drawn from August 16 lows, which, acting as resistance, has kept the cross-currency pair seesawing within the 94.10-80 range.
All that said, the AUD/JPY is trading sideways. Therefore, a break above 94.80 would pave the way towards the 95.00 figure, followed by 96.00 and the YTD high at 96.88. On the flip side, the AUD/JPY first support will be the confluence of the 20-EMA and the daily pivot at around 94.57, followed by the S2 pivot at 94.28, and the confluence of the 100 and 200-EMA at 94.22.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|94.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.86
|Daily SMA50
|93.75
|Daily SMA100
|93.08
|Daily SMA200
|88.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.84
|Previous Daily Low
|94
|Previous Weekly High
|95.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.07
|Previous Monthly High
|95.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recapture three-day high at 0.6960, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
The AUD/USD pair displayed a correction to near 0.6920 after a stellar rebound from a low of 0.6860. The asset has comfortably established above the critical hurdle of 0.6900 and is likely to recapture its three-day high at 0.6960.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0000 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 0.9959-0.9972 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways after a mild correction from 1.0012 and is expected to continue its lackluster performance.
Gold marches towards $1,750 on poor consensus for US Durable Goods Orders
Gold price has attempted a rebound after a mild correction to near $1,746.00. A rebound move is less-confident, at the press time, but is expected to gain momentum as investors are likely to discount poor consensus for the US Durable Goods Orders data.
Axie Infinity: Is a $10 AXS Coin inevitable?
Axie Infinity price hints at an upcoming sell-off that investors should be aware of. Axie Infinity price currently trades at $14.71. A very strong bearish engulfing candle has presented itself as a result of the crypto sell-off that occurred on Friday, August 19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!