- The AUD/JPY edges lower as the Asian session begins, almost flat during the day.
- Risk-aversion favors AUD/JPY downside, though support levels at around and below 92.00 might cap selling pressure.
- A break of a falling wedge might send the pair towards 97.00 before correcting towards 93.30s.
The AUD/JPY tumbles after recording two days of gains blamed on a gloomy market mood spurred by investors positioning ahead of the US inflation readings, China’s coronavirus reemergence, and broad safe-haven strength across the board.
At 92.55, the AUD/JPY lost almost 0.80% on Monday’s session, in which the pair began trading near the pivot point of the day, around 93.20. Then the cross rallied shy of 93.70, plunging afterward towards the daily lows around 92.30, finally settling down around current levels.
AUD/JPY Daily chart
The AUD/JPY depicts the formation of two different wedges, one rising and inside of it, another one falling. The former suggests that the AUD/JPY might be headed downwards, while the latter indicates that buying pressure remains, so the cross-currency pair still has another leg up.
The AUD/JPY price action is very close to the top trendline of the falling wedge, so that's the first scenario to discuss. If that plays out, the AUD/JY would break upwards, aiming toward its measured target profit right at the top-trendline of the rising wedge, around the 97.20-50 range.
Once that is achieved, the AUD/JPY might correct towards the bottom-trendline of the rising wedge and could probably break immediately, targeting 86.00, or print a subsequent leg-up at fresh YTD highs around 98.05 before plummeting towards the bottom-trendline of the wedge, followed by a break targeting 87.00.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|93.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.43
|Daily SMA50
|92.55
|Daily SMA100
|90.94
|Daily SMA200
|86.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.48
|Previous Daily Low
|92.34
|Previous Weekly High
|93.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.53
|Previous Monthly High
|96.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD oscillates above 0.6730, downside looks likely below 0.6700 ahead of US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a sheer downside move to Monday’s low at 0.6715 on a risk-off impulse on the market. The asset is hovering around its fresh monthly low as the US dollar index (DXY) has printed a fresh 19-year high at 108.27.
EUR/USD plummets to a fresh 20-year low sub-1.0050
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline while heading into the US close, reaching a fresh 20-year low in the 1.0040 price zone. The sour tone of Wall Street reflects looming inflation and growth fears ahead of US inflation data to be out later in the week.
Gold on its way to test $1,700.00
Gold Price consolidates within familiar levels, hovering around the $1,740.00 area. Financial markets started the week in risk-off mode, which resulted in the American dollar edging firmly higher against most major rivals. In the case of XAUUSD, it means limited price action as both are seen as safe-haven assets.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!