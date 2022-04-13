- The AUD/JPY rallied late in the New York session and gained 0.16%.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased, but RSI at overbought levels, and negative divergence between RSI/price action, might open the door for further losses.
The AUD/JPY edges slightly up as the North American session winds down, up 0.16% amid an upbeat market mood, as global bond yields fell. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 93.68, near the week and year-to-date highs.
On Wednesday, the AUD/JPY lifted from daily lows when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) took the market by surprise, hiking rates by 50 bps to the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR). Due to its close ties with New Zealand, the Australian dollar reacted positively and edged higher against most G8 currency pairs. Nevertheless, during the North American session, some safe-haven flows and a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” reaction to the RBNZ’s decision weighed on the AUD/JPY, which fell towards daily lows around 93.00 flat.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the last few days, the price action has kept the AUD/JPY range-bound in the 92.40-93.80 area. Nevertheless, the cross-currency pair remains upward biased. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 73.79 within the overbought area further confirms the uptrend is overextended, a signal that might correct lower or probably would break towards fresh year-to-date highs.
Upwards, the AUD/JPY’s first resistance would be April 13 93.86 daily high. A breach of the latter might open the door towards the YTD high at 94.31, but first, AUD/JPY bulls would need to reclaim the 94.00 mark
On the flip side, the AUD/JPY first support would be the April 11 daily low at 92.42. A decisive break would expose the 92.00 mark, followed by March’s 31 90.76 daily low.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|93.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.31
|Daily SMA50
|86.55
|Daily SMA100
|84.25
|Daily SMA200
|83.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.8
|Previous Daily Low
|92.83
|Previous Weekly High
|94.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.58
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
