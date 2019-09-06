The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin is doing better than the majority of altcoins

- Bitcoin is moving towards $11,000 now that $10,700 is broken.
- Tron is the worst-performing altcoin with over 4% of losses.
The global cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours on Friday. Bitcoin is creeping higher towards the first critical resistance, while an overwhelming majority of altcoins stay in a red zone with losses ranging from 1% to 4.5%. The total market capitalization increased to $270 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance stayed at $71.0%.
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,765, off the intraday high registered on approach to $10,800. The price of first digital asset has been been gaining ground since the begining of the week with $11,000 now back in focus. BTC/USD has grown by 1.1% on a day-on-day basis
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.9 billion, is changing hands at $170.20, mostly unchanged in recent 25 hours. Ethereum has recovered from Thursday's low of 169.63; however, the further upside seems to be limited so far.
Ripple's XRP is going nowhere. The third-largest cryptocurrency asset with the market value of $11 billion is sitting at $0.2570, immovable since the beginning of the day. The strong trendline support is created on approach to $0.2550, the resistance awaits the bulls at $0.2600.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
TRON (TRX) is the biggest loser of the day. The 15th largest altcoin is down 4.5% on a day-on-day basis. TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0148 moving with the short-term bearish trend.
