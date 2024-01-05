Share:

Solana price is southbound, with indications of a continued fall amid a strengthening fall and waning momentum.

SOL could fall 15% to test the most important Fibonacci level of 61.8% at $83.63.

The bearish thesis will be invalidated if the price records a higher high above the $127.20 level.

Solana (SOL) price is on a load-shedding exercise, with the price action recording a steady series of lower lows on the weekly timeframe. It comes amid dissipating Solana mania after the market put the SOL horse against Ethereum amid the two sectors’ blockchain wars campaign.

Also Read: MATIC, OP, ARB: Layer 2 tokens play catch up as attention shifts from Solana to Ethereum

Solana price could fall as Ethereum gains attention

Solana (SOL) price is falling, coming on the back of renewed interest in the Ethereum blockchain over Solana. Also, with the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) narrative heating up, attention has shifted to Ether, cognizant that once a Spot BTC ETF product launches, an Ether ETF will not be so far behind.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing seller momentum, Solana price could extend the fall, to tag the most important Fibonacci level of 61.8% at $83.64. Such a move would denote a 15% drop below current levels. If this base fails to hold as support, the SOL price could roll over to the 50% Fibonacci level at $70.18, or lower, tagging the 38.2% or in the dire case, 28.6% Fibonacci levels at $56.73 and $40.08 levels respectively.

The outlook of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is dropping, shows that momentum is falling. Worse, the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator shows that the downtrend is gaining strength, thereby accentuating the bearish thesis.

SOL/USDT 1-week chart

Meanwhile, considering the bulls still have a presence in the SOL market, evidenced by the position of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) in the positive territory, with green-soaked histogram bars , Solana price could still rise.

A reentry by the bulls could change the directional bias, with Solana price likely to restore above the 78.6% Fibonacci level. In a highly bullish case, the altcoin could fill the market range before clearing the $127.20 range high.

For the bearish thesis to be invalidated, however, Solana price must record a higher high above the aforementioned level.