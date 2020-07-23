Orion Protocol Technical Analysis: ORN/USD aiming to crack $3 after a massive 3,000% price boost

- ORN/USD started trading at $0.1, the initial price of its token sale.
- ORN managed to touch $3 briefly only a few days after getting listed for trading.
Orion Protocol is the new contender for the DeFi war after an incredible bull rally. The project intends to aggregate liquidity from all major exchanges in one decentralized platform where users can keep control over their private keys. Orion conducted a successful private and public sale with an initial price of $0.1 per token.
ORN/USD 4-hour chart
After hitting $2.9 for the first time on July 20, ORN started to consolidate and got down to $2. The token continued trading sideways for the next few days and has currently set a double top on the 4-hour chart, however, considering the amount of FOMO and that the daily candlestick hasn’t closed yet, ORN could see a breakout of the $3 resistance level soon.
ORN/USD 1-hour chart
On the 1-hour chart, ORN has created a parallel channel with a strong support level at around $2 and resistance at $3. The trading volume is decreasing which indicates a big move is nearby, most likely to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
