Orion Protocol Technical Analysis: ORN/USD aiming to crack $3 after a massive 3,000% price boost

ORN/USD started trading at $0.1, the initial price of its token sale.

ORN managed to touch $3 briefly only a few days after getting listed for trading.

Orion Protocol is the new contender for the DeFi war after an incredible bull rally. The project intends to aggregate liquidity from all major exchanges in one decentralized platform where users can keep control over their private keys. Orion conducted a successful private and public sale with an initial price of $0.1 per token.

ORN/USD 4-hour chart

After hitting $2.9 for the first time on July 20, ORN started to consolidate and got down to $2. The token continued trading sideways for the next few days and has currently set a double top on the 4-hour chart, however, considering the amount of FOMO and that the daily candlestick hasn’t closed yet, ORN could see a breakout of the $3 resistance level soon.

ORN/USD 1-hour chart

On the 1-hour chart, ORN has created a parallel channel with a strong support level at around $2 and resistance at $3. The trading volume is decreasing which indicates a big move is nearby, most likely to the upside.