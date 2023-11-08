Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, BNB & Ripple – American Wrap 8 November

Polygon partners with Near Protocol to bring increased scalability and decentralization to Ethereum
Ripple, a cross border payment remittance firm, made several announcements in its annual conference Swell.
The firm hit a key milestone with respect to payments for its customers. The developments are likely to be catalyzed by a boost in XRPLedger and Ripple’s utility.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6864
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5812
|Daily SMA50
|0.537
|Daily SMA100
|0.5455
|Daily SMA200
|0.5348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7152
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6567
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6263
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.4745
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5981
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7736
