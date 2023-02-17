Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Chiliz & Cosmos — Asian Wrap 17 February

Cardano Price Prediction: Bearish divergence hinting at a 20% mudslide
Cardano price is down 7% on the day as the 9% surge witnessed on January 15 has been almost entirely reversed.
Chilliz Price Prediction: Death to the downtrend
Chiliz price should remain on trader's watchlists as the uptrend seems poised to rally higher. Key levels have been defined to gauge Chiliz's next potential move.
Cosmos Price Prediction: Bulls continue to dominate
Cosmos price shows bullish strength during the middle of February. A profitable trade setup is likely to manifest in the coming days.
