Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 30 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD fails at $9,400 level and falls down

BTC/USD bears have taken control of the market for the second straight day. In this time period, BTC/USD fell from $9,402.60 to $9,243.50. As per the daily confluence detector, there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,325 and $9,585.

Ripple Price Analysis: Bears aim to take the price below $0.23

XRP/USD bears took control of the market for the second day in a row. This Wednesday, the price went down from $0.239 to $0.235 and it has fallen further to $0.233 in the early hours of Thursday. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support and the 20-day Bollinger Band is constricting.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rejection at $178 smashes through the channel support

Ethereum price has tested the resistance at $180 twice in January without success. The assault this week went as high as $178 but the momentum fizzled put leaving the critical resistance untested. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $$173 after losing 0.2% of its value during the Asian session on Thursday.



