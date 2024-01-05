FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ETF & Cryptos – American Wrap 5 January

Bitcoin price hovers around $43,800 as US Nonfarm Payrolls defies expectations, rising by 216,000

Bitcoin price tends to take a hit along with the rest of the market whenever the US Nonfarm Payrolls report comes in higher than expectations, but this won’t be the case this time around. While the December jobs report was over 25% better than the market had expected BTC will probably stay on its bullish course thanks to the potential spot ETF approval.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
In the ever-evolving landscape of the financial world, cryptocurrencies have carved a niche for themselves, with Bitcoin leading the charge. As the pioneer and most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been a focal point for traders and investors alike. However, as the crypto market continues to experience fluctuations, the question arises: Is Bitcoin still a safe bet for traders amid the ongoing crypto craze? In this article, we'll delve into the current state of Bitcoin, exploring its historical significance, recent market trends, and factors influencing its perceived safety for traders.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43410.45
Today Daily Change -784.92
Today Daily Change % -1.78
Today daily open 44195.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42981.67
Daily SMA50 40950.75
Daily SMA100 36048.49
Daily SMA200 32188.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44795.63
Previous Daily Low 42659.47
Previous Weekly High 43971.6
Previous Weekly Low 41308.86
Previous Monthly High 44772.58
Previous Monthly Low 37623.55
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43979.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43475.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 42971.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 41747.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 40835.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 45107.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 46019.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 47243.67

 

 

Of the 13 applicants for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), only half a dozen have said how much they'll charge in management fees, and with expectations that approvals could be granted as early as next week, that's become the figure for prospective investors to focus on.
 
 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended Content

Bitcoin price has remained largely unchanged, merely falling to $42,500 during the intra-day lows. Nonfarm Payrolls in the United States rose by 216,000 in December against the expectations of 170,000.

Shiba Inu price nearly broke through the barrier that could have triggered a 34% rally but failed to sustain the bullish momentum. The meme coin posted a double bottom or ‘W’ pattern on the weekly time frame, suggesting a bullish Q1.

Ethereum (ETH) price is attempting a recovery bounce that could kickstart a run-up to new yearly highs. Supporting on-chain and technical indicators add credence to this bullish ETH outlook. 

Bitcoin price climbed back 3% on Thursday after falling below $41,000 yesterday owing to the Matrixport FUD. In the last two days, VanEck, Grayscale and Fidelity have filed for registration of securities with the SEC.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.

