AVAX Price Prediction: Traders bet should be on Avalanche bulls triggering a 15% rally
AVAX price has breached an inverse head-and-shoulders setup, hinting at a 13% upswing. AVAX price has broken out of a critical hurdle and pattern, signaling the start of a quick run-up. AVAX price action created an inverse head-and-shoulder setup.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls delay an inevitable retest of $0.60
XRP price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after overcoming the selling pressure and flipping a significant resistance level into a support floor. Adding credence to the current scenario is Bitcoin’s lack of volatility, which has caused most altcoins to come to a standstill.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls come to the rescue with a plan to revisit $1,500
Ethereum price set up a local top after a quick run-up over the last week. This move was followed by a tight consolidation that resulted in a breakdown, allowing sidelined buyers to step up. As a result, ETH is primed for a quick run-up.
Assessing the chances of Bitcoin price revisiting $20,000 before 2022 ends
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation in the four-hour timeframe, indicative of a volatile move. The most plausible outcome of this range tightening would be a minor correction to rebalance the imbalance present to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.