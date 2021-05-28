Cryptocurrencies destroy the environment or, perhaps, could create a new and better world

TESLA CEO Elon Musk a few weeks ago announced that Tesla which is a company that accelerates the transition of the world to sustainable energy with electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses, has "suspended vehicle purchases in using bitcoin" due to concerns about "the rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining". This announcement could be an occasion to reopen a debate on the issue of energy consumption in relation to cryptocurrency mining and how it really affects the environment. If cryptocurrency mining indeed tends to increase the use of fossil fuels, then, given the problem of climate change, and the effort to free the planet from fossil fuels, cryptocurrency mining must either be reduced or need to be found other ways of energy sources for cryptocurrency mining.

Comparisons

Critics of cryptocurrencies compare the energy consumption required for cryptocurrency mining, in proportion to the energy consumed by entire countries. They cite examples such as the one, which, according to a Cambridge study, estimates that the average energy consumed annually for cryptocurrency mining is equal to the energy consumed by Argentina. But such comparisons, though true, are rather inappropriate for formulating a serious issue of concern. Because, if we choose to follow such a pattern of comparisons, we could cite other studies that state, for example, that the amount of energy Argentina needs in a year is the same as the amount consumed in 4 years for the needs of the boiled water in Europe.

If we were to make comparisons, perhaps a better approach would be to compare energy costs between the same or similar forms of activity, wealth, or services. For example, if we consider that cryptocurrencies are a means of storing wealth, we may wonder what is the cost of energy and environmental disaster required each year for the mining of another wealth storage product, such as gold mining compared to cryptocurrency mining? Or what is the corresponding cost for the operation and maintenance of all the infrastructure required for the operation of the monetary services corresponding to those offered by the cryptocurrencies? How much does it cost each year, in energy but also in the environment, all the infrastructure for the traditional banking system, for the people and the systems that store and transfer our money for commercial transactions or other reasons? What is the cost in money, inhuman and natural resources for the traditional services of creating not wealth, but of producing and trading fiat money?

But even so. Are such comparisons beneficial and productive? The answer is rather no. Such comparisons are neither beneficial nor productive. Mainly, for the following reasons which they related each other:

Each comparison is able to highlight only a particular dimension of an issue, in addition.

Highlighting a particular dimension could create a great impression, which then, people tend to use as a compass to support their ideas.

Therefore, the policy of comparisons, due to their inability to project a problem in many dimensions, may not be the best idea to judge an issue such as the extent of the impact of cryptocurrency mining.

The impact of cryptocurrency mining

At first glance and in absolute terms, indeed, cryptocurrency mining requires a lot of energy. However, it is worth investigating what kind of energy is or can be consumed for cryptocurrency mining and how this energy could possibly not be harmful to the environment. In fact, it's worth looking at how the huge demand for energy for cryptocurrency mining could be beneficial to the environment, as well as extending to the production process, economic growth, increasing wealth, and so on.

But how could be this possible?

Studies show that most cryptocurrency miners use renewable energy sources, and this trend is constantly increasing for two main reasons:

Cryptocurrency miners can have direct access to renewable energy sources wherever they are located; and.

The cost of renewable energy as it is unlimited can be much lower, and therefore more profitable for miners.

There are not many kinds of activities that operate with high rates of clean energy. Cryptocurrency miners can do this, and that's good news for cryptocurrencies. And it is not just that. In addition, cryptocurrency mining could be the key to a rapid and cost-effective transition to renewable energy sources, which means it can be the key to change the structure of renewable energy production, thus, transforming the way of action at multiple dimensions worldwide.

In fact, cryptocurrency mining seems to be able to solve the biggest problem when producing energy with renewables: which is not the way it is produced but the variability of energy demand during the night and day. Renewable energy means electric energy. But the point is, given that there is no efficient way to store electric energy, a huge amount of energy is lost untapped because the renewable electric energy production offered, at certain times of the day or night is much higher than the consumption required. In fact, the problem with renewable energy sources is that its production has time constraints.

For example, in the case of solar power generation, as the sun only appears during the day, if the demand for electricity is low, especially during the hours when the sun is intense and therefore energy production peaks, the excess electrical energy since it is not consumed, is eventually lost. The same happens with the production of energy from wind turbines, especially at night where the wind turbines continue to produce energy, but not all this energy can be consumed.

Another big issue in electric energy production is the distance between the place where the electric energy produced and the points of consumption. The closer the consumption points are, the more efficient and profitable the electric energy production becomes.

Weaknesses in the storage and transfer of energy make some power plants involving renewables not being able to be economically viable. Thus, these power plants may require state funding or a higher price for the sale of the electricity they produce or if one of the above does not happen, they eventually are forced to shut down or produce electric energy in under-operating conditions.

Given the above, there is a need to look for sources of consumption, which, on the one hand, will be able to absorb the excess electricity when others do not want to consume it, on the other hand, will be able to do so, by placing them close to renewable electric energy sources. One such source of consumption is cryptocurrency mining.

Cryptocurrency mining is indifferent to the time constraints of electric energy production and therefore can consume excess electricity when others do not want it, while can be indifferent to the location of renewable energy sources since the miners are able to use the sources of electric power, wherever they are located on earth.

Crypto could change the way of greating renewables

The above-mentioned characteristics of cryptocurrencies may indicate enormous changes that could affect life on the planet in multiple dimensions. Cryptocurrencies, no matter how acceptable they are today, can ultimately show us, how the functioning of the world will be possibly redefined in the future. To explain how this can be done, we should focus on two important points that have been mentioned, which is that the production of energy with renewable sources is a fundamental issue for the life of the planet, also the problem with energy production has never been the lack of renewable energy sources. Renewable energy is everywhere. The problem with renewable energy lies mainly in the inability of power plants to channel their full capacity, wherever and whenever it is needed. If we solve this problem, then the production of energy from renewable sources can become not only profitable but above all, efficient for everyone.

In this light, since the electric consumption for cryptocurrency mining can be done at any time during the day and anywhere in the world, that means, it can effectively absorb everywhere the excess electric energy and thus make the production of renewables, profitable. Thus, making any part of the earth that can produce energy with renewable sources, valuable and therefore capable of creating productivity and wealth.

In fact, since cryptocurrency mining can take place anywhere, in essence, cryptocurrency miners will motivate remote areas of the earth that have renewable energy sources, and especially the poorest areas, to build renewable power plants. As the consumption of electricity for cryptocurrency mining will be able to make the renewable units viable, the areas where these units will be located will be able to generate production and wealth in every corner of the globe that can produce energy from renewable sources.

In fact, as cryptocurrency miners can use the energy produced everywhere on earth, they can thus make the hitherto untapped natural resources, such as waterfalls, running rivers, geothermal, and many other resources around the world, not only sustainable but also profitable to the extent that the energy that will be produced, could be used as a lever for the development of the production process in all sectors of the economy, thus creating wealth and prosperity in their production area. In fact, cryptocurrency mining can significantly expand the creation of clean energy plants, creating production and a significant economic benefit for all.

Creating global Prosperity

In a more general reading, we would say that cryptocurrencies, highlight the "spearhead" of the Fourth Industrial Revolution where growth is achieved by interconnection on a global scale, through the use of cyberspace together with physical systems. And it does so in financial terms, as cryptocurrencies in the 4th industrial revolution aimed at the fundamentals of the economy which include, the confirmation of transactions, the improvement of trusty and most importantly, the creation of wealth not only from the product itself but also because at the same time it can solve complex real-world problems.

Indeed, cyberspace through interconnection and interaction in any corner of the world shows the way in which cryptocurrencies can make energy production profitable, efficient, and a lever for significant economic growth, since in essence it can fundamentally change the way energy efficiency is calculated. So, for the first time perhaps, it will be possible in an easy way, to feed human activity with profitable energy use, regardless of the location produced, such as in isolated areas of Africa suffering from poverty. And where profitable clean energy can be produced, cities can be created with infrastructures such as roads, settlements, businesses, schools, hospitals, businesses, and industries.

If cryptocurrencies can indeed be able to fund the development of profitable, clean energy infrastructure on a massive scale, this could be, one of the greatest catalysts of development that humanity has ever known. Because it can lead to a future in which more and more people in the world will live near renewable energy sources that, while they may be abundant, may not be financially sustainable to date. With the involvement of cryptocurrencies, renewable energy sources around the world, in addition to plentiful, can become economically viable.

Under the above conditions, the vision of renewable energy production even in the poorest regions of the planet can become a realistic scenario, which, however, would change the world in many ways. In fact, it will not only benefit green energy for the planet solving the problem of climate crisis but, as it will motivate people to stay in their local areas, it will change the planet's demographics, while substantially changing the rules of production and consumption will change world geopolitics and maybe create a new world order of things. Above all, as it would create wealth it could ultimately contribute significantly to world prosperity by improving human civilization, thus leading to conditions of world peace.

Such a scenario is obviously becoming more and more feasible if the price of cryptocurrencies increases. Since the higher the price, the greater the incentive to mine cryptocurrencies and, therefore, the more miners will look for renewable energy sources, where consuming large amounts of renewable energy will finance them, ultimately making them profitable and therefore sustainable. So, in this way, through the electric consumption from cryptocurrency miners who will demand renewable energy sources, production and prosperity can be supportedin any corner of the world.

Thinking out -of -the- box

The skeptics will argue that this scenario looks like a big bubble, since it is basically based on wishful thinking, stating that cryptocurrencies in essence do not produce anything, nor can they represent some value. If this is, indeed, the case, then a massive reliance on renewable energy sources that would be based on cryptocurrencies, could become a nightmare. Since the reliance on energy sources would be based solely on investors' expectations to mine cryptocurrencies, if cryptos cannot produce anything, they will have no value therefore at some point in time when wishful thinking will end the demand for renewable energy will also end. But is that so? Perhaps such an approach is rather strict.

Obviously, no product has value if it produces nothing. But for products such as cryptocurrencies this may not be the case for many reasons, three are of particular importance:

Cryptocurrency as a product demands from crypto miners to ensure a secure trading network, which means it serves a very important purpose, that is to create conditions of trust for those who use cryptos. To defend this purpose, the product, in fact, cryptocurrency miners, supports a production process, without being hindered by geographical constraints, and does that via distance interconnection thus producing electricity with renewables all over the globe. The product, that is the cryptocurrency, through interaction with renewable energy sources, creates a win-win situation that changes the fundamental rules of the production process while expands productivity, economic growth, and so on, leading to global prosperity.

If a product really has such a feature structure, it is difficult to assume that it is not productive and therefore has no value. On the contrary, we would say that such products with the above-mentioned characteristics, such as cryptocurrencies, deserve special attention.

Clearly more issues need to be discussed and much more needs to be done in order for the structure presented in this article to be applied and so products such as cryptocurrencies could help radically be changed the way energy is produced while affecting many of the fundamental principles for the economy, the production proses, and global business.

However, what needs to be said is that, as we are moving into the fifth industrial revolution where values such as trust, interconnectedness without geographical constraints, and interaction to solve complex problems will be connected with humanism, civility, inclusivity, creativity, where purpose will thrive alongside profit and digitally-enabled progress, it is time from all of us to give with a faster pace, more space to innovative approaches thinking "out of the box".

So, going back to the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, which was actually the cause for the recent rapid fall in their prices, the question that is being redefined is:

Is the impact of cryptocurrency mining ultimately negative for companies like Tesla? Or could it be positive?

Depending on the answer, act accordingly.