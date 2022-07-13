Bitcoin price has officially closed at $19,321 on July 12, 2022. The bearish enfgulfing candlestick provokes the idea of further decline into $18,595 to liquidate traders who partook in last week's triangle breakout thesis. Still, capitulation is unlikely to occur near the first bearish target. Therefore, liquidity under the June 18 swing low at $17,920 is now deemed unsafe. The Relative Strength Index confounds the sudden bearish signal as the supportive buyers’ level has failed to hold support. A $16,000 Bitcoin price could occur in the coming days if market conditions persist.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
