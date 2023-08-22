- Bitcoin price consolidates around the $26,000 level after an 18% slide.
- Investors need to look for a sweep of Monday’s low at $25,800 before a recovery rally kickstarts.
- The midpoint of the 18% crash at $27,418 is the target for this move, but BTC could extend up to $29,000.
- Invalidation of this outlook will occur if the pioneer crypto slips below $24,586 on the four-hour timeframe.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week.
Also read: Mysterious Bitcoin wallet becomes 3rd largest BTC holder in 3 months
Bitcoin price could shoot higher this week
Bitcoin (BTC) price has suffered a fatal setback that knocked it down by 18% between August 9 and August 17. This sudden downtrend tagged the critical support level at $25,000. But buy-the-dip investors seem to have pushed BTC to $26,000 where it currently trades.
For a further recovery in Bitcoin price, investors need to watch for a sweep of Monday’s low at $25,800. More often than not, assets tend to sweep key weekly levels like weekly open, Monday’s lows, highs, quarterly lows, highs and so on before triggering a volatile move. Likewise, a sweep of the $25,800 will be a key sign for traders to open long positions.
A recovery above $26,430 would be an indication that the bullish move is in progress. The targets where traders can book profits include the midpoint of the 18% crash at $27,418 and the recently breached trend line at roughly $29,000.
In a highly volatile move, Bitcoin price could retest the $30,000 level, but BTC is highly unlikely to sustain in these areas.
Read more: Bitcoin CME gaps at $35,000, $27,000 and $21,000, which one gets filled first?
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
While the bullish outlook makes logical sense, investors need to be cautious of macroeconomic policies set to take place this week. In the event of a selloff for risk-on entities, Bitcoin price could trigger a quick southbound move. This development could invalidate the recovery thesis if BTC slips below $24,586 on the four-hour timeframe.
Read more: SEC could approve multiple Ether ETFs soon while delaying Bitcoin spot ETFs
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week. Bitcoin price consolidates around the $26,000 level after an 18% slide.
CRV price extends losses as Curve tokens flood exchanges, whales shed holdings
Curve DAO’s CRV token’s price is declining rapidly, following the recent developments in the protocol. On July 31, a DeFi exploit wiped out $62 million in funds, triggering an implosion in the ecosystem.
XRP whales expect slight recovery in altcoin after recent developments in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Ripple battles XRP's declining adoption and large wallet investors are eyeing a recovery in the altcoin. While the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit resulted in a lag in XRP adoption, the altcoin has since been relisted on exchanges like Coinbase.
Shibarium “almost ready” to reopen after initial network-related woes
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium suffered a roadblock on its mainnet launch. Problems with the network left around 1,000 Ethereum and 600,000 BONE tokens locked, leaving users unable to access or recover their funds and pushing down Shiba Inu’s price.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.