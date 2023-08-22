Share:

Bitcoin price consolidates around the $26,000 level after an 18% slide.

Investors need to look for a sweep of Monday’s low at $25,800 before a recovery rally kickstarts.

The midpoint of the 18% crash at $27,418 is the target for this move, but BTC could extend up to $29,000.

Invalidation of this outlook will occur if the pioneer crypto slips below $24,586 on the four-hour timeframe.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week.

Bitcoin price could shoot higher this week

Bitcoin (BTC) price has suffered a fatal setback that knocked it down by 18% between August 9 and August 17. This sudden downtrend tagged the critical support level at $25,000. But buy-the-dip investors seem to have pushed BTC to $26,000 where it currently trades.

For a further recovery in Bitcoin price, investors need to watch for a sweep of Monday’s low at $25,800. More often than not, assets tend to sweep key weekly levels like weekly open, Monday’s lows, highs, quarterly lows, highs and so on before triggering a volatile move. Likewise, a sweep of the $25,800 will be a key sign for traders to open long positions.

A recovery above $26,430 would be an indication that the bullish move is in progress. The targets where traders can book profits include the midpoint of the 18% crash at $27,418 and the recently breached trend line at roughly $29,000.

In a highly volatile move, Bitcoin price could retest the $30,000 level, but BTC is highly unlikely to sustain in these areas.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart

While the bullish outlook makes logical sense, investors need to be cautious of macroeconomic policies set to take place this week. In the event of a selloff for risk-on entities, Bitcoin price could trigger a quick southbound move. This development could invalidate the recovery thesis if BTC slips below $24,586 on the four-hour timeframe.

