Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have slipped into ‘backwardation,’ a market condition that represents a declining institutional appetite for cryptocurrency.

Data tracked by Skew shows backwardation represented by futures drawing lower prices than the spot prices emerged on Monday with the one-month contract slipping to an annualized discount of nearly 14%, the steepest since at least mid-2020.

The three-month bitcoin futures slipped to a discount of 3%, as the cryptocurrency fell more than 6% to $45,700.

Institutional investors prefer to use regulated CME futures contracts to gain exposure to bitcoin. ProShares’ bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and Valkyrie Investments’ ETF launched in October also invest in CME-listed futures.

So, a discount in CME futures represents weak demand from institutions and sophisticated investors, as investment banking giant JPMorgan noted in May. Back then, the futures slipped into discount, with bitcoin crashing from $58,000 to $30,000.

The backwardation is perhaps the sign of bearish sentiment stemming from renewed coronavirus concerns and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s impending monetary policy tightening. Further, market participants could be reducing exposure ahead of the year-end.

Physically-delivered contracts like oil or pork belly futures see backwardation when there is an incentive to own physical material at the earliest, let’s say, to keep the production process going. That pushes the spot price higher than the futures price.