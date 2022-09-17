Ethereum price hovers above the $1,355 to $1,440 support area, hinting at a potential reversal.

A bounce off this barrier could trigger a recovery rally to $1,730 that could extend to $2,034 in some cases.

A daily candlestick close below $1,355 will invalidate this optimistic outlook for ETH.

Ethereum price has seen a quick sell-off over the last two days and is currently hovering above a stable support area. A bounce off this level could catalyze buyers into a buying spree, pushing ETH higher.

Ethereum price ready for a quick run-up

Ethereum price dropped roughly 21% over the last five days and is currently hovering around $1,432, which is around the $1,355 to $1,440 support area. After this steep correction, investors can expect ETH to reverse due to the presence of the aforementioned foothold and the exhaustion of sellers.

A recovery rally from the current position could propel Ethereum price to retest the $1,730 hurdle, which would be a 21% ascent. But if the momentum is strong, ETH could extend this rally to $2,034.

This move, in total, would constitute a 42% gain and is likely where Ethereum price could form a double top signifying the end of the run-up.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if Ethereum price fails to hold above the $1,355 to $1,440 support area, it will indicate that the buyers are not in control. In such a case, if ETH produces a daily candlestick close below $1,355, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

This development could see Ethereum price slide lower and retest the $1,280 support level.