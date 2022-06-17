The Japanese yen continues to post strong swings this week and is up sharply on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 134.67 in Europe, up 1.86% on the day.
BoJ maintains yield curve control
It’s been a busy week, with the markets still digesting some dramatic moves by central banks. The Fed and SNB delivered massive salvos in their fight against inflation, and the BoE continues to tighten, albeit at a more modest pace. The week wrapped up with the Bank of Japan policy decision earlier in the day. These meetings are usually on the dull side, with the central bank merely reaffirming its ultra-loose policy, with the occasional tweak. Today’s meeting was closely watched, however, as the BOJ’s yield curve stance has been under pressure and there was speculation that the BoJ might retreat and release the cap of 0.25% on 10-year JGBs.
In the end, the BoJ did not blink or budge, maintaining its policy for yield curve control and QE. The BOJ reaffirmed it will continue its policy of rock-bottom rates, even though other major central banks are tightening policy, as we saw this week with the Fed, BOE and SNB. Governor Kuroda has insisted that monetary easing remain in place, given Japan’s slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. With inflation barely at 2%, the central bank’s target, Kuroda can afford to continue his loose policy and tenaciously defend the BoJ’s yield curve.
The BoJ didn’t adjust policy today but it was noteworthy that the policy statement added the exchange rate to its list of risks, something we haven’t seen in previous statements. The yen hit a 24-year low at 135.60 earlier this week and could fall even further. The Bank is sending a message that it is monitoring the exchange rate, but I question whether this will deter the markets from continuing to test the yen – previous jawboning from the BoJ and Ministry of Finance didn’t succeed in stemming the yen’s slide, and we could well be on our way to a 140 yen if the US/Japan rate differential continues to widen.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY is testing resistance at 133.14. Above, there is resistance at 1.3585.
-
There is support at 131.72.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 ahead of the weekend, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats to $1,840, looks to post weekly losses
Gold has turned south amid recovering US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day on Friday and retreated to the $1,840 area. On a weekly basis, XAU/USD remains on track to close in negative territory.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!