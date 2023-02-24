XAU/USD
Gold price is holding within a narrow range on Friday, ahead of key event of the day – release of US PCE data.
Overall picture remains bearish, following recent strong US economic data and hawkish rhetoric from Fed, which contributes to possible scenario of extended rate raising cycle, which lifts the dollar. Markets await release of PCE data, the US central bank’s preferred inflation measure, which is expected to generate fresh direction signals.
Higher than forecasted figures in January would contribute to current narrative of further policy tightening, which would increase pressure on the yellow metal, while weaker numbers would provide relief.
Technical structure is negative on daily chart (strong bearish momentum, multiple MA’s bear-crosses) and boosted by Thursday’s close below pivotal Fibo support at $1827 (38.2% of $1614/$1959), though the signal needs verification on a weekly close below this level.
Gold is on track for the second consecutive weekly loss, but bears continue to face headwinds from weekly cloud base ($1818) and firm break here is needed to signal bearish continuation and expose targets at: $1800 (psychological / daily cloud base) and $1787 50% (retracement of $1614/$1959).
Daily Tenkan-sen ($1843) marks solid resistance which is expected to cap and keep bears intact, while upside acceleration through $1878/88 (daily cloud top / daily Kijun-sen) will be needed to neutralize bears.
Res: 1836; 1843; 1858; 1864.
Sup: 1818; 1800; 1878; 1776.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1848.87
- R2 1841.37
- R1 1832.43
- PP 1824.93
-
- S1 1815.99
- S2 1808.49
- S3 1799.55
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0550 after US inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early January below 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and triggered a USD rally, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.