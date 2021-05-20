WTI oil
WTI oil remains in red for the third straight day, weighed by renewed supply concerns over fresh rise in new virus cases in Asia, progress in talks towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, that would boost global supply and rise in US crude stocks.
Fresh weakness pressures Wednesday’s low at $61.95 (the lowest in a more than three weeks), with a sustained break here to open way towards key supports at $60.97 / $60.60 (Fibo 61.8% of $57.25/$66.99 / Apr 22 trough).
Weakened daily studies (10/20/30/55 DMA’s turned to bearish setup and momentum is holding in the negative territory) support fresh bears, with magnetic Monday’s daily cloud twist adding to negative signals.
Broken Fibo support at $62.12 (38.2% of $57.25/$66.99) reverted to strong resistance which should keep the upside protected and maintain fresh bearish bias.
Res: 62.75; 63.27; 63.97; 64.33.
Sup: 61.95; 61.41; 60.97; 60.60.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 68.5
- R2 66.92
- R1 65.13
- PP 63.54
-
- S1 61.75
- S2 60.17
- S3 58.37
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
