AUD/USD struggles to justify cautious optimism below 0.6700, Australia/US inflation in focus
AUD/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in a fortnight, making rounds to 0.6680-85 after falling the most in 10 months the previous week. The Aussie pair struggles to justify the mildly positive sentiment in the market, mainly due to the weekend news from Russia and China.
EUR/USD pares recent losses around 1.0900 with eyes on EU/US inflation, ECB Forum
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0900 as it begins the trading week on a firmer footing after teasing bears in the last week. In doing so, the Euro pair pares the biggest daily loss in five weeks as the weekend headlines allow traders to take a sigh of relief after witnessing a risk-off mood in the last week.
Gold portrays bearish consolidation on growth, geopolitical clues, US inflation eyed
Gold price prints corrective bounce from the lowest levels since early March, marked the previous week, as traders consolidate the previous week’s loss, the heaviest since latest January amid mixed concerns about the global growth and geopolitics.
Whales reveal their hand as they accumulate Optimism’s OP token in millions
Optimism price shows some interesting developments on the three-day chart. The buy signal generated by the Wave Trend indicator, combined with the MRI’s second buy signal that spawned on June 9, suggests that OP could be due for a high timeframe trend reversal.
Week Ahead – Euro and bleeding yen brace for inflation tests
With all the major central bank decisions behind us, the spotlight next week will turn to a new round of inflation releases. The euro has been riding high this month, but whether it still has some miles left in the tank will depend on what the inflation data spells for ECB policy.