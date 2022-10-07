The USDJPY pair was attacking the critical resistance zone between 145 and 146, where the Bank of Japan intervened several days ago. As of writing, the USD traded somewhat higher on the day, boosted by today's US labor market data.
US jobs market remains solid
The headline non-farm payrolls came in at 262,000, which was below the unrevised August reading of 315,000 and just over the consensus forecast of 255,000. Notably, the September print was the lowest since April 2021, albeit not terrible.
The revision to the change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July increased it by 11,000, from +526,000 to +537,000, and the change for August stayed at +315,000.
Average hourly wages increased by 5.0% from a year ago and by 0.3% from August, exceeding estimates by a narrow margin. The former number was also unchanged from the 0.3% increase in August, while the latter dropped from a 5.2% Y/Y increase one month ago.
The unemployment rate surprisingly decreased from 3.7% to 3.5%, significantly below the predicted unchanged reading. This was due to a 250,000 decrease in the number of jobless people, who fell from slightly over 6 million to 5.753 million.
Cautious trading
It looks like the 145 resistance could be broken today, as the USD is being supported by the broad greenback strength and rising US yields.
If that happens, we might see a quick leg higher to 146, and if the BoJ does not intervene again, a further rally toward 150 could occur over the next few days.
Alternatively, if sentiment deteriorates and bulls will lack the courage to test the BoJ's willingness to intervene, we might see some profit-taking, likely dragging the pair back to 144.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.