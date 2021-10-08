The USD came under selling pressure as traders were disappointed by the latest NFP data. When writing, the USDJPY pair was down circa 40 pips from its daily highs but trying to recover.

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics informed that with expectations of a 500,000 print and whisper numbers sharply higher, in September, the US added only 194,000 jobs, down by nearly half from the upward revised 366K in August, and the lowest print of 2021. The USD dropped broadly after this weak number.

Moreover, both prior months were revised higher. The change in employment for July was revised up by 38,000, from +1,053,000 to +1,091,000. The August' change was revised up by 131,000, from +235,000 to +366,000.

Additionally, the unemployment rate improved notably to 4.8%, from 5.2%, and below the 5.1% expectation as the number of unemployed workers dropped by 710,000 from 8.384 million to 7.674 million.

Lastly, the average hourly earnings rose again, improving from 0.4% to 0.6% month-on-month, beating the consensus of 0.4%. On a yearly basis, hourly earnings rose 4.6%, in line with expectations.

It was a somewhat mixed report, with the headline non-farm payrolls dropping and hugely missing expectations, but other parts of the report were actually better than expected. Therefore, the decline in the USD seems to be limited, and it is slowly erasing the initial reaction's drop.