USD/CAD traded lower yesterday, breaking below the key support barrier of 1.2560, initially marked by the low of January 26th, and tested again several times this week. This, combined with the fact that the rate is trading below the lower end of the sideways range that contained most of the price action from January 26th until March 17th, paints a negative short-term picture.
We believe that, despite a subsequent bounce, the dip below 1.2560 may have opened the way towards the 1.2453 zone, which is marked as a support by the lows of January 13th, 19th, and 20th. If that key zone fails to provide support this time, then we may experience extensions towards the 1.2387 barrier, marked by the low of November 10th, the break of which could allow a test at the 1.2327 level, defined by the low of October 29th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI, although it rebounded from slightly below 30, it turned slightly down again, while the MACD, already negative, had also turned south and just crossed below its trigger line. Both indicators detect downside speed and support the case for further declines in this exchange rate.
We will abandon the bearish case only if we see the rate returning back within the aforementioned range, in other words, breaking above the 1.2665 barrier. This may encourage some more advances within that range, initially towards the 1.2695 level, marked by the inside swing low of March 11th, the break of which could extend the advance towards the 1.2737 level, marked by the low of March 14th. Another break, above 1.2737, could aim for the 1.2785 zone, which acted as the upper end of the aforementioned range.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.82% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
