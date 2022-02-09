Increasingly higher inflation prints from the US may harm rather than prop up the US dollar index (DXY).
A big beat on January CPI is needed
Increasingly higher inflation prints from the US my harm rather than prop up the US dollar index (DXY). The median consensus is already calling for a 7.3% y/y print with a narrow forecast range of 7.0%-7.6% y/y, versus a 7% print for December, according to a recent poll by Bloomberg. Granted, this is high by any measure, but on a month-to-month basis, headline inflation has been decelerating since November 2021.
Is the inflation narrative dead?
Even a consensus print could put downward pressure on the DXY. Rising inflation has been the dominate theme that has lifted Fed rate hikes expectations, and in turn helped lift the DXY. Interest rate markets imply four to five hikes in 2022, followed by potentially two or three more in 2023. A consensus CPI number or a miss has the potential to cause some of those interest rate expectations to unwind.
Attention could turn to growth
Death of the inflation story could quickly shift the market narrative away from inflation and firmly on growth. The International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook points to US economic activity slowing from 5.7% last year to 4.0% in 2022. Furthermore, more timely indicators like the ISM January manufacturing and non-manufacturing indices show a slower pace of activity in January.
Labour market conditions, on the other hand, have held up as indicated by January’s strong labour market report. That said, the US labour cost index fell to 1%y/y in Q4 last year vs 1.3% y/y in Q3, casting doubts about a wage-price spiral. In addition, labour market participation, especially in certain sectors, remains depressed compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Technicals don’t look bullish
Likewise, the technical picture for the DXY doesn’t exactly exude confidence about the US dollar. After the big surge in the DXY in November 2021, the index failed a sustained break above the 96.940 95.495 range that has more or less held up since the end of December. More recently, the index has tested and been hugging the bottom of that range. RSI and the 200-day exponential moving average, also tell a less than bullish story.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.