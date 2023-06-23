- UK Q1 GDP final – 30/06 – in the recent interim Q1 GDP numbers the UK economy managed to avoid a contraction after posting Q1 growth of 0.1%, although it was a little touch and go after a disappointing economic performance in March, which saw a monthly contraction of -0.3% which acted as a drag on Q1’s 0.1% expansion. The reason for the poor performance in March was due to various public sector strike action from healthcare and transport, which weighed heavily on the services sector which saw a contraction of -0.5%. The performance would have been worse but for a significant rebound in construction and manufacturing activity which saw strong rebounds of 0.7%. There is a risk that this modest expansion could get revised away, however recent PMI numbers have shown that, despite rising costs, business is holding up, even if economic confidence remains quite fragile.
- US Q1 GDP final – 29/06 – the first iteration of US Q1 GDP was disappointing with the economy growing by 1.1%, slowing by more than expected, largely due to a bigger than expected scaling down in inventories. This was subsequently revised up to 1.3%, helped by an upward revision to 3.8%, which was a strong rebound from 1% in Q4, as US consumers went out on a New Year splurge. Slightly more concerning was rise in core PCE over the quarter, from 4.4% in Q4 to 5%. We’re not expecting to see much of a change in this week’s revisions, although headline might get revised to 1.4%, while most of the attention will be on the core PCE number for evidence of any downward revisions, as more data gets added to the wider numbers.
- US Core PCE Deflator (May) – 30/06 – this week’s core PCE deflator numbers could go some way to pouring further cold water on the Fed’s claims that it has another 2 rate rises in its locker. A couple of weeks ago the US central bank warned that while it had taken the decision to implement rate increase pause, it still felt that inflation risk was skewed to the upside and that the market should prepare itself for a terminal rate of 5.6%. This was a little unexpected given the current direction of travel we’ve been seeing over the past few months, when it comes to prices. When the Core PCE Deflator numbers were released in April headline inflation did edge up from 4.6% to 4.7%, while the deflator itself pushed up to 4.4% from 4.2%, begging the question as to whether central bank officials are right to be cautious. This week’s core PCE numbers, along with personal spending numbers ought to offer markets an additional insight as to whether these concerns are valid, or whether the Fed’s recent hawkishness is justified.
- UK Mortgage Approvals (May) - 29/06 - since the start of the year we’ve seen a modest improvement in mortgage approvals, after they hit a low of 39.6k back in January. The slowdown towards the end of last year was due to the sharp rise in interest which weighed on demand for property as well as house prices. As energy prices have come down, along with lower rates, demand for mortgages picked up again with March approvals rising to 51.5k, before slipping back to 48.7k in April. This could well be as good as it gets for a while with the renewed increase in gilt yields, we’ve seen in the past few weeks, prompting weaker demand for new borrowing. Similarly net consumer credit has also started to improve after similar weakness. Although inflationary pressures are starting to subside, the increase in wages is prompting concern over higher rates and higher mortgage costs in the coming months. Given current levels of uncertainty consumer credit numbers could well increase further, while net lending could see a further decline after April lending fell by -£1.4bn, the weakest number since July 2021.
- US bank stress test results – 28/06 – these stress tests couldn’t be timelier given the meltdown in the US regional banking sector in March. In February the US central bank released its criteria which included a severe recession with stress in commercial and residential real estate markets, as well as corporate debt. One of the main criticisms of these tests was a lack of a scenario that factored in a sharp rise in interest rates which brought down Silicon Valley Bank as well as First Republic. Furthermore, US regional banks were not covered under the stress test scenario as they were considered too small and not systemically important enough. As recent experience in Europe has taught us and particularly in Spain where a large cohort of Spanish Cajas nearly brought the economy to its knees and resulted in a banking bailout, just because a bank is small doesn’t mean it won’t cause a financial meltdown if its troubles spread. The problems in US regional banks were well known at the time, however, there appears to have been a serial underestimation of the risks that a sharp rise in rates would have on some of the smaller parts of the US banking sector, none of which are covered by this week’s stress test results.
- Associated British Foods Q3 23 – 26/06 – the recovery in the Associated British Foods share price since the 10-year lows posted back in October appears to have ground to a halt after hitting 15-month highs back in April, just before the release of its H1 results. H1 group revenues rose by 21% to £9.56bn, while adjusted profit before tax came in at £667m. sales across all ABF businesses were higher from the previous year, partly due to higher prices, while its Primark business which has seen an expansion in the US performing particularly well. The company is also hoping to expand its new UK click and collect scheme. On the various businesses Primark sales rose 19% to £4.23bn while margins came in at 8.3%. The various food businesses saw revenues rise to £5.33bn, a rise of 23%, with the ingredients business posting strong profit growth. On the outlook management warned that input costs are a priority, even as some have started to reduce, saying they expect adjusted operating profit in the food business to be ahead of last year. With respect to the Primark business management expressed concern about consumer spending holding up in the face of rising interest rates, and the higher cost of living. H2 margin is still expected to in line with H1 at 8.3%, while adjusted operating profit for the year is expected to be in line with last year.
- Carnival Cruise Lines Q2 23 – 26/06 – the travel and leisure sector has been one of the hardest hit from the Covid shutdowns, and the journey back for the cruise ship sector has taken longer than most, with the industry still struggling to turn a profit even as revenues start to return to pre-Covid levels. For Carnival the journey has been a long one given that in the first year of lockdowns annual revenues fell from $20.8bn in 2019 to a mere $1.9bn in 2021, with the industry undergoing a near death experience. Last year the company managed to turnover $12.17bn in revenue with management optimistic that the new fiscal year would see a return to normal for the first time in 4 years. In Q1 the company said that revenues came in at $4.43bn as losses narrowed to $690m, against a forecast of -$759.7m. On the outlook management said that cruises are well booked for the remainder of the year at higher prices, however, the higher cost of fuel and other costs is acting as a headwind. On annual EBITDA Carnival says it expects to see a figure of around $4bn, which includes a $500m impact from higher fuel prices. For Q2 revenues are expected to come in at $4.75bn while losses are expected to come in at -$0.35c a share. Annual revenues are expected to exceed pre-Covid levels this year. On the downside while total operating expenses are only forecast to rise modestly from $12.9bn to $13.8bn, interest expenses have surged from $206m in 2019 to over $2bn.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 23 – 27/06 – Walgreens share price has performed poorly year to date, the shares down over 10%. When the company reported in Q2 revenues slid by 3% to $34.9bn, although profits came in above expectations at $1.16c a share. In Q1 the company also posted profits of $1.16c a share, however this was wiped out by a $5.2bn provision in relation to litigation the company was required to pay for opioid related litigation after several US states alleged the retailer mishandled prescriptions by overprescribing. Walgreens has found that its business has suffered through a decline in footfall since the pandemic a situation that it has struggled to adapt to. It has invested into the provision of primary health care, paying $3.5bn towards the acquisition of Summit Health, by VillageMD, putting it near the top of the pack in primary care provision. Walgreens reaffirmed its full year earnings forecast of mid $4.55c a share. Q3 profits are expected to come in at $1.08c a share on revenues of $34.15bn.
- Nike Q4 23 – 29/06 – back in February Nike shares hit their highest levels in 10 months, but have slipped back since then, despite a significant pick-up in their Greater China business. When they reported in Q3, revenues came in at $12.39bn well above forecasts, however a bigger than expected build up in inventory served to drag on its margins which fell more than forecast to 43.3%. Inventory levels were 16% above the levels they were last year at $8.9bn, while their forecasts for Q4 were also relatively conservative, with an expectation of flat to low single digit revenue growth. Given the lacklustre nature of recent Chinese consumer spending even these forecasts could miss expectations, while Nike sales may have also taken a hit due to recent publicity over its new brand ambassador Dylan Mulvaney, and the company’s recent advertising campaign. Q4 revenues are expected to come in at $12.57bn pushing annual revenues to a record $50.9bn, with direct to consumer expected to rise to $21bn. Annual gross margins are expected to slip back to 43.5%. Q4 profits are expected to come in at $0.66c a share.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap two-week winning streak
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0900 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere allows the US Dollar to preserve its strength heading into the weekend. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 as USD clings to recovery gains
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.2700 and looks to end the week in the red. The US Dollar continues to benefit from risk aversion, with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats from daily highs, holds steady near $1,920
Gold price climbed to a daily high above $1,930 during the American trading hours but lost its recovery momentum. XAU/USD clings to small daily gains at around $1,920 amid a pullback in US yields but is headed to its lowest weekly close since early March.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.