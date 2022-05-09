This week, inflation numbers will be published across CEE. The headline CPI has been surging since the beginning of the year and the only question now is how much will the footprints go up in April. In Czechia, we expect inflation to go up to 13.7% y/y, becoming the highest in the region. In Romania and Slovakia, we expect to see inflation at or above 11% y/y, while in Serbia and Hungary, it should land around 9% y/y. In Hungary, annual growth of the inflation rate remains subdued compared to its peers, due to price caps on fuel and selected food prices. In all other countries, easing food and energy prices have driven the m/m growth dynamics above 1%. However, the supply side factors cannot be entirely blamed for the rising inflationary pressure, as core inflation has been picking up as well and should go toward 8% y/y in Romania and 10% y/y in Hungary. Further, in Romania and Serbia, central banks will hold rate setting meetings and we expect monetary tightening to continue. For Romania, we expect a 100bp hike, allowing the NBR to get ahead with tightening, as the next meeting is only scheduled for July. The National Bank of Serbia should remain more modest, as a 25bp rate increase is our baseline scenario. Apart from inflation numbers and central bank meetings, trade data will be published in several CEE countries, where supply bottlenecks may play a role in the growth of imports and exports. Finally, industrial output growth will be published in Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania.

FX market developments

Both the Polish and Czech central banks raised their key rates by 75bp to 5.25% and 5.75%, respectively, last week. Whereas the move was larger than anticipated in Czechia, and the koruna strengthened, it was a disappointment in Poland as the zloty weakened close to 4.70 vs. the EUR. However, koruna reversed the move later, despite further interest rate hikes indicated by CNB Governor Rusnok (a shift in expectations about the end of the cycle in Czechia). CZK depreciated to almost 25.1 vs. EUR in early trading today, standing 2.2% weaker compared to Friday morning. It reacted to the news of the likely new CNB governor Michl as well as the negative outlook assigned to Czechia by Fitch. The Hungarian central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.45% last week. The forint, which ended the week around 381 against the euro, is currently driven more by global sentiment as well as movements by the US dollar, which is on a general strengthening path. Last week’s meeting of the US Fed brought an expected interest rate increase of 50bp to 0.75-1%. More hikes are set to come, and the Fed also announced a start date for its portfolio reduction, which came as no surprise. Fed Chairman Powell had communicated the Fed’s expectations about further hikes, but said that the central bank might only raise rates to a neutral level first (which would be 2-3%, according to FOMC estimates). Even though he also emphasized a willingness to hike rates into the restrictive range if appropriate, the dollar weakened a bit.

Bond market developments

Last week, we saw an increase in long-term yields across CEE. In Romania, the long end of the curve went up by 60bp, in Poland and Serbia roughly 45-50bp. In Czechia and Hungary an increase in 10Y yields was only slightly lower, as the long end moved up by 30-35bp. Given such a development, the last week 2038 bond auction in Hungary priced to yield 7.03% looks expensive, despite the bid-cover ratio at 1.75. The risk premium has been rising in Hungary as well, as evidenced by the widening spread not only toward German Bunds, but also compared to peers, owing to tensions with the European Commission over rule of law proceedings. Further, Croatia had a big-ticket 12M T-bill auction, as EUR 1.035bn was issued (vs. EUR 1.2bn maturing). Demand was strong and the 12M T-bill was priced at 0.10%, which is rather favorable, considering the market environment and the remainder of the yield curve. The successful auction further mitigates funding risks in 2022.

