Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P December hits the next target of 4475/85 as we look for 4510/15 this week.

Nasdaq December beat & closed the week above 14850/950 for a buy signal & yesterday we beat 15170/200 for the next buy signal targeting 15380/400.

Emini Dow Jones December longs at minor support at 35000/34900 are working.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P hit our target of 4475/85 as we look for 4510/15 this week.

However failure to hold above 4460 risks a slide to first support at 4425/15. This should hold the downside. Try longs with stops below 4400.

Nasdaq December beat 15170/200 for a buy signal targeting 15380/400 & 15470/490.

First support at 15200/15150. Try longs with stops below 15000. Next target & buying opportunity at 14900/850. Longs need stops below 14800.

Emini Dow Jones December longs at minor support at 35000/34900 work as we target 35100/150 then 35250 before a retest of the all time high at 35540/550.

Minor support at 349500/34900 with best support at 34770/720. Longs need stops below 34650.

Chart