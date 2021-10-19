Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P December hits the next target of 4475/85 as we look for 4510/15 this week.
Nasdaq December beat & closed the week above 14850/950 for a buy signal & yesterday we beat 15170/200 for the next buy signal targeting 15380/400.
Emini Dow Jones December longs at minor support at 35000/34900 are working.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P hit our target of 4475/85 as we look for 4510/15 this week.
However failure to hold above 4460 risks a slide to first support at 4425/15. This should hold the downside. Try longs with stops below 4400.
Nasdaq December beat 15170/200 for a buy signal targeting 15380/400 & 15470/490.
First support at 15200/15150. Try longs with stops below 15000. Next target & buying opportunity at 14900/850. Longs need stops below 14800.
Emini Dow Jones December longs at minor support at 35000/34900 work as we target 35100/150 then 35250 before a retest of the all time high at 35540/550.
Minor support at 349500/34900 with best support at 34770/720. Longs need stops below 34650.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
