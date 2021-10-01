Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P December broke support at 4340/30 for a sell signal & the prices kindly bounced to 4330/40 for an opportunity to enter a short.

NOTE THE BEARISH ENGULFING CANDLE OF THE MONTHLY CHART -" THIS TURNS THE OUTLOOK NEGATIVE FOR OCTOBER.

Nasdaq December we wrote: holding below 14880/920 is a sell signal -" this was yesterday’s high in fact & shorts worked perfectly as we look for the target of 14550/500 to be hit.

The shorts were perfect as we hit 15030/000 for a 300 tick profit then best support at 14880/840. However we appear to be holding below here which is more negative for today.

NOTE THE BEARISH ENGULFING CANDLE OF THE MONTHLY CHART IN NASDAQ ALSOTHIS TURNS THE OUTLOOK NEGATIVE FOR OCTOBER.

Emini Dow Jones December broke support at 34250/200 to targets 34050/34000 then 33800/750 & the best support for this week at 33330/33280.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P broke important support at 4340/30 for a sell signal targeting 4295/90 & minor support at 4275/70. I doubt this will hold for long. A break lower can take prices as far as 4210/00.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 4290/99 & strong resistance at 4330/40 of course. Shorts need stops above 4350. Bulls need a weekly close above here if they are to be saved.

Nasdaq December shorts at 14880/920 are working after yesterday’s a sell signal targeting 14600 & 14550/500. Further losses are expected, targeting 14390/360. A break below 14310 is the next sell signal targeting important support at 14000/13950.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 14650/700. Strong resistance again at 14880/920.

Emini Dow Jones December now targets the best support for this week is at 33330/33280. Longs need stops below 33150. A weekly close below here is an important sell signal for the start of next week, initially targeting 32950 but 32750 & 32550 look likely to be hit.

Longs at 33330/33280 target 33480/520. If we continue higher look for 33800/850.

Chart